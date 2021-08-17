Jollibee Foods Corporation North America Supports Expansion and Commitment to Quality with Digital HACCP and Temperature Monitoring Solutions from SmartSense by Digi®

SmartSense by Digi®, part of Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) (www.digi.com) - a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions - today announced that Jollibee+Foods+Corporation (JFC) North America has amplified its commitment to the highest standard of quality as it rapidly expands its footprint with digital HACCP and temperature monitoring solutions from SmartSense by Digi®. Now deployed in more than 100 retail locations across the U.S. and Canada, state-of-the-art sensors and digital task management tools from SmartSense by Digi ensure the highest quality of food and safety at all Jollibee®, Chowking® and Red Ribbon® stores.

“As JFC reaches new milestones, we are proud to continue providing the digital tools and safeguards it needs to uphold the excellence its loyal and growing customer base has come to expect,” says Kevin C. Riley, President of SmartSense by Digi. “After years of success utilizing SmartSense digital task management and temperature monitoring, this additional rollout is a true testament to not only the effectiveness of our end-to-end restaurant solutions but also to JFC’s commitment to utilize state-of-the-art technology as it rapidly expands across the North American market.”

Experiencing double-digit sales growth across North America in 2020 while other restaurants buckled under the weight of a pandemic and several rounds of shutdowns, JFC attributes much of this success to its unwavering commitment to food quality, safety and cleanliness, which form the cornerstones of its operations. In addition to educating and training employees, food temperature and monitoring are crucial in eliminating the threat of foodborne illnesses to increase customer trust and satisfaction. While a strong dedication to food safety is already part of the JFC culture, the pandemic has only served to further solidify this commitment. Through the products that SmartSense by Digi offers, JFC is able to confidently expand, with actionable insights across the entire enterprise that empower its teams with intuitive workflows, automated equipment monitoring and digital logs that maximize productivity and food quality.

“Food quality and sanitation is incredibly important not only to JFC but also our restaurant and store patrons,” says Maribeth Dela Cruz, President of Jollibee Group North America, Philippine Brands. “Part of our strategy is leveraging technology to make it easy for our team to monitor and comply with regulatory standards. As we plan for a total of 500 locations across North America over the next five-to-seven years—it gives us great assurance knowing we can rely on SmartSense by Digi not just for the present but well into the future.”

Digi International created SmartSense to guard critical environments in food service, healthcare and transportation and logistics. From predicting equipment issues before they happen to remotely managing multi-site operations from a single cloud dashboard, large, medium-size and emerging brands are gaining a competitive edge by avoiding costly downtime, improving operational processes and increasing brand reputation.

For more information about SmartSense by Digi, visit: www.smartsense.co.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Group is one of the fastest-growing Asian restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 33 countries, with over 5,800 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People’s Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India. It has eight wholly-owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); five franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, and PHO24 in the Philippines, Dunkin’ Donuts and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; and 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24.

Jollibee Group is a significant investor in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund and the ultimate holding entity of the Tim Ho Wan (THW) Brand and has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. It also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States. The Jollibee Group also has a 50% ownership in a joint venture established to operate and expand Yoshinoya in the Philippines. Yoshinoya is one of the largest and most recognized Japanese restaurant brands globally and is the company’s first ever Japanese food chain.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines’ most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia’s Fab 50 Companies and among the World’s Best Employers by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, in line with its mission of serving great tasting food and spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

