Terrell Owens & Matthew Hatchette's Getcha Popcorn Ready to Premiere August 22 on Fubo Sports Network

Fubo+Sports+Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network from sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), will premiere the first season of Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. and Hatch on Sunday, August 22 at 8pm ET/PT.Hosted by NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens and former NFL wide receiver Matthew Hatchette, the series brings the longtime friends’ podcast to TV for the first time, featuring celebrity guests who will cover everything from sports to entertainment.

With an undeniable chemistry and a commitment to real talk and actual differences of opinion, this new series brings every bit of the entertainment that Hall of Fame showman T.O. famously promised football fans when he told them to get their popcorn ready.

Commented T.O. and Hatch: “We love what Fubo Sports Network is building, and we’re excited for Getcha Popcorn Ready to be a part of it. With Fubo playing quarterback, we know we’re gonna put up some huge numbers.”

“We’re focused on building an original programming slate of vodcast/podcasts hosted by iconic athletes with a fresh point of view that fans want to hear,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Sports Network and original programming. “Getcha Popcorn Ready fits perfectly with this approach, and we are so thrilled that Terrell and Matt have joined the Fubo Sports Network family.”

Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch will be produced in Los Angeles and distributed by Fubo Sports Network as a vodcast and audio podcast series. New episodes will air every Sunday at 8pm ET/PT.

About Fubo Sports Network

Available on 75 million devices, fubo Sports Network is the live, free-to-consumer TV network featuring sports stories on and off the field. Launched by live TV streaming platform fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) in September 2019, Fubo Sports Network airs live sports, award-winning original programming and partner content from CampusLore, FanDuel, Stadium, The Players Tribune, USA TODAY and VSiN, among others. Stream for free on Hisense Smart TVs, LG Channels, News on Tubi, Plex, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels and XUMO or as part of fuboTV’s subscription packages of 100+ sports, news and entertainment channels.

