Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Popcornflix App on iOS, Android, Apple TV, and the Web

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

COS COB, Conn., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. ( CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the launch of a new Popcornflix app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, and the Web.

The new Popcornflix launched with updated branding, a new programming direction and a modern technology platform. Popcornflix will feature action, adventure, crime, martial arts, westerns, sci-fi, horror, military, automotive and sports programming for genre fans of every generation. The updated platform offers a better user experience, server-side ad insertion and improved playback performance. Additionally, the way content is organized makes it easier for the user to find their preferred tv shows and movies.

“The improved Popcornflix app enhances the user experience and put us on the cutting edge from a technology standpoint,” said William J. Rouhana Jr., chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “This new tech helps us create an even better user experience beyond aesthetics and interface by increasing access to viewer data and behaviors which will help us deliver more personalized ads more effectively.”

Popcornflix offers top quality studio films, original and exclusive content, as well as classic TV series. Currently available are titles such as Falcon Rising (Michael Jai White), Ip Man (Donnie Yen), The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2009) (Noomi Rapace), Grand Isle (Nicolas Cage), Redbad (Gijs Naber) and the series Heroes of Lucha Libre and Spides.

The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 50 touch points in the U.S. with announced plans to expand to over 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to our core strategy, operating income and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds, and access to financing sources, free cash flows, revenues, net income, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes, the ability of the Company’s content offerings to achieve market acceptance, the Company’s success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees, or directors, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to complete strategic acquisitions, the ability to manage growth and integrate acquired operations, the ability to pay dividends, regulatory or operational risks, and general market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021, and for further information regarding our recent acquisition of the Sonar library and related assets, please see our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as amended, filed with the SEC on May 27, 2021 and July 1, 2021. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Taylor Krafchik
Ellipsis
[email protected]
(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACT
Kate Barrette
RooneyPartners LLC
[email protected]
(212) 223-0561

