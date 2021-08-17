Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Popcornflix App on iOS, Android, Apple TV, and the Web

COS COB, Conn., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. ( CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the launch of a new Popcornflix app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, and the Web.



The new Popcornflix launched with updated branding, a new programming direction and a modern technology platform. Popcornflix will feature action, adventure, crime, martial arts, westerns, sci-fi, horror, military, automotive and sports programming for genre fans of every generation. The updated platform offers a better user experience, server-side ad insertion and improved playback performance. Additionally, the way content is organized makes it easier for the user to find their preferred tv shows and movies.

“The improved Popcornflix app enhances the user experience and put us on the cutting edge from a technology standpoint,” said William J. Rouhana Jr., chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “This new tech helps us create an even better user experience beyond aesthetics and interface by increasing access to viewer data and behaviors which will help us deliver more personalized ads more effectively.”

Popcornflix offers top quality studio films, original and exclusive content, as well as classic TV series. Currently available are titles such as Falcon Rising (Michael Jai White), Ip Man (Donnie Yen), The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2009) (Noomi Rapace), Grand Isle (Nicolas Cage), Redbad (Gijs Naber) and the series Heroes of Lucha Libre and Spides.

The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 50 touch points in the U.S. with announced plans to expand to over 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

