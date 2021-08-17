Chamberlain University and Stride Set High School Students on the Path to Nursing Careers

Chamberlain University, which has the largest nursing school in the U.S., and Stride, Inc., (NYSE: LRN)—a leading provider of innovative, high-quality, and tech-enabled education solutions—have teamed up to accelerate high school students on a path to careers in nursing through a first-of-its-kind education offering.

With an estimated shortage nationwide of half a million nurses by 2030, an aging population, increased demand on the healthcare system and the need to advance health equity, the U.S. faces an urgent need to introduce new and diverse talent to the field of nursing. Through industry-relevant course work, extracurricular networking and job shadowing experiences, Chamberlain and Stride will introduce students enrolled at Stride Career Prep high schools and programs to a future in nursing, one of the nation’s top in-demand healthcare jobs.

The project reflects an emphasis by both organizations to create pathways for lifelong learners through access to high-quality educational opportunities, professional development and alignment with workforce needs and rewarding careers. Chamberlain University is part of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider that includes higher education institutions that prepare students for fields in healthcare.

“We are excited to work with Stride to open new doors and opportunities for students considering a career in nursing,” said Karen Cox, PhD, RN, FACHE, FAAN, president of Chamberlain University. “Inspiring and encouraging students at the high school level is the first step to creating pathways for a more diversified nursing and healthcare workforce and in addressing critical healthcare workforce shortages.”

Stride Career Prep’s healthcare career learning offerings are being designed to include high school courses and opportunities to earn degree-eligible credits, with the goal of reducing time-to-completion of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. Stride’s collaboration with Chamberlain launched this summer with a Nursing+Exploration+Camp led by Chamberlain faculty. Initiatives will continue into the 2021 school year with online courses and Stride%27s+Nursing+Club for high school students.

“Educators have a unique opportunity to address the nation’s nursing shortage head-on, starting with reimagining our approach to career preparation,” said Dr. Sherri Wilson, RN, Health Careers Program Director at Stride. “These initiatives will provide students of any background the opportunity to explore career options before they graduate high school and enter a rapidly evolving and essential field more quickly.”

The collaboration with Stride expands on Chamberlain University’s ongoing outreach activities with high schools and community colleges to create nursing workforce pipelines, such as the+Navigate+to+Nursing+Scholarship+Program for high school students, and strengthens Adtalem Global Education’s mission to offer lifelong learning opportunities in nursing and related healthcare professions from pre-college to the doctoral level.

For more information on Stride’s Nursing Exploration Camp, visit www.stridelearning.com%2Fcareer-prep%2Fprograms-curriculum%2Fnursing-club. For more information on Chamberlain University’s BSN degree program, visit : https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chamberlain.edu%2Facademics%2Fnursing-school%2Fbachelor-of-science-in-nursing

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem has more than 10,000 employees, a network of more than 275,000 alumni and serves over 82,000 members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (@adtalemglobal), LinkedIn or visit adtalem.com for more information.

About Chamberlain University

Chamberlain University is a part of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE). Chamberlain University’s mission is to educate, empower and embolden diverse healthcare professionals who advance the health of people, families, communities and nations. Chamberlain is comprised of the College of Nursing, which offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program and flexible post-licensure programs such as the RN to BSN option, Master of Science in Nursing degree program, Doctor of Nursing Practice degree program and graduate certificates, and the College of Health Professions, which offers Master of Public Health and Master of Social Work degree programs. Chamberlain University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission www.hlcommission.org, a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. For the most updated accreditation information, visit chamberlain.edu/accreditation. To learn more, visit chamberlain.edu.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future+of+School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

