FuelPositive Commissions Study that shows Canada produces enough excess green energy today to replace fossil fuels used for freight transportation, passenger aviation and more with carbon-free ammonia (NH3)

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada produces sufficient green electricity in off-peak demand hours to produce enough carbon-free ammonia (NH3) to replace the use of fossil fuels for 100% of the passenger and freight aviation and rail, passenger bus, freight trucking, freight rail and freight marine shipping in the country, according to a study commissioned by FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) ( NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”). If all carbon-free ammonia were used, the result would be a 15.3% reduction in Canada’s total greenhouse gas emissions. [Link to study summary: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5ee10c6a-ba72-409f-bc0c-be756681fae9]

In early 2021, FuelPositive commissioned emissions reduction and carbon credit specialist Andre Mech to conduct an analysis of Canada’s green off-peak electricity capacity and to determine the fuel needs and the carbon emissions of the Canadian transportation sector. The intention was to discover whether it would be possible to replace fossil fuels used for transportation with carbon-free ammonia (NH3) – and to measure the impact that would have on the country’s carbon emissions. FuelPositive’s carbon-free NH3 is produced using only air, water and green electricity. For the purposes of this study, Mech used 2019 data. Green electricity was defined as hydroelectric, solar and wind.

The findings of Mech’s analysis were startling. Canada has enough off-peak green electricity today to provide non-polluting, carbon-free NH3 fuel to power 63% of all the passenger cars, light trucks, passenger aviation, buses, light rail, motorcycles, freight trucking, freight aviation, rail, marine and other sector vehicles in the country. But even more exciting, Canada has enough off-peak green electricity to provide carbon-free NH3 to power 100% of the needs of passenger and freight aviation and rail, passenger bus, freight trucking, freight rail and freight marine shipping in Canada – all regulated industries that are notoriously high greenhouse gas emitters with significant government mandates to decarbonize.

“Switching from fossil fuels to carbon-free ammonia offers a viable, economical transition strategy for Canada’s transportation sector as we adopt new practices to address climate change,” said Ian Clifford, FuelPositive CEO. “Many people don’t know it, but planes, trains, ships, trucks and other vehicles can be converted to run on ammonia – just as easily as they can be converted from gasoline and diesel to run on propane. The transportation sector just didn’t see a benefit to switching to ammonia until now, because the production of traditional ammonia results in massive carbon emissions. But, when you use our carbon-free NH3 made from green electricity rather than traditional ammonia, it means we can move people around and transport goods with no pollution.”

“The analysis outlines the opportunities and needs at the provincial and territorial levels,” said study author Andre Mech. Three provinces – Manitoba, Quebec and Newfoundland & Labrador – already generate enough renewable electricity to cover their passenger aviation, passenger rail and freight transportation fuel requirements using FuelPositive’s carbon-free NH3 system. In a national strategy, they would be green ammonia suppliers. The remaining provinces and territories would be green ammonia consumers. According to Mech: “The good news is that there are suppliers and consumers. That tells us that there is a market for green ammonia within Canada itself.”

Grid Storage

Interestingly, the analysis also points out that the three provinces can also store their excess renewable electricity for later use, by running FuelPositive’s commercial modular and scalable carbon-free NH3 production systems on site. The problem with renewables in the past was that there was no viable and scalable excess energy storage mechanism. FuelPositive has developed a patent-pending system to economically produce and store carbon-free ammonia from air, water and sustainable electricity – wherever it is needed, whenever it is needed. During periods of peak demand, even when there is no wind for windmills or sun for solar panels, the extra carbon-free NH3 stored on site can be combusted in NH3-burning turbines to generate and distribute electricity to meet demand. [link to Grid Storage: https://fuelpositive.com/our-carbon-free-grid-storage/]

About Andre Mech

Andre Mech has been advising organizations and governments focused on sustainability, energy efficiency and carbon reduction worldwide since 2001 – most recently in North America and Europe. As one of the most knowledgeable emissions reduction and carbon credit specialists in the sector, he has assessed the emission profiles of hundreds of technologies. Mech formally joined FuelPositive as a Strategic Advisor in July 2021.

About Fuel Positive

FuelPositive is a Canadian growth-stage technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable, “cradle to cradle”, clean energy solutions, including carbon-free ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications. By focusing on technologies that are clean, economically advantageous/ realizable and that leverage existing infrastructure, the Company aims to change the course of climate change through practical solutions that can be implemented now.

