Global Knowledge, a Skillsoft Company, Publishes Annual Top-Paying Certifications List

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL), a leader in corporate digital learning, has today released its annual Global Knowledge 15+Top-Paying+Certifications+List, which reveals the most in-demand skills and technology areas for organizations, as well as the average salaries associated with them. Cybersecurity and cloud certifications lead the way in 2021, confirming how crucial risk management has become to organizations today.

“Technology is only as powerful as the capabilities of the people trained to use it,” said Michael Yoo, general manager, Technology & Developer Skills, at Skillsoft. “With this in mind, certifications are an excellent way of infusing vital skills into an organization, while boosting employee productivity and investing in ongoing professional development.”

Data from the Global Knowledge IT+Skills+and+Salary+Report confirms that more than three-quarters (76 percent) of IT decision-makers struggle with existing skills gaps, are challenged with talent recruitment and retention, and face overwhelming workloads. These issues can open organizations up to significant risk, which underscores the importance of certifications as they help businesses close organizational skills gaps and boost productivity.

“Cybersecurity hacks and technology-related outages have become more commonplace, and both can have a tremendous impact on an organization’s bottom line,” Yoo continued. “Pair risks like these with the high rate of skills gaps and growing talent wars, and you can clearly understand why organizations are willing to pay higher salaries to skilled IT professionals who can protect them.”

The certifications on this list are accredited by industry-leaders, including AWS, Cisco, Google Cloud, ISACA and Microsoft. View the 15+Top-Paying+Certifications+List.

List Highlights:

Cloud computing and cybersecurity certifications make up most of the list collectively;

The top-paying certifications relate to cloud computing, with salaries more than $150,000; and

ITIL%26reg%3B+Foundation is the most widely held certification.

The 15 Top-Paying Certifications List uses data from over 3,700 U.S. IT professionals who participated in Global Knowledge’s IT Skills and Salary Survey, an annual survey of technology professionals and IT decision-makers.

Skillsoft and Churchill Capital Corp II completed their business combination and subsequent acquisition of Global Knowledge in June 2021, while the combined company, operating as Skillsoft, debuted on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: SKIL) the same month. Skillsoft is now well-positioned to deliver personalized, high-quality learning experiences that will help close the global skills gap and build workforces that are future-fit, skilled and ready for the jobs of tomorrow. Read+more+here.

Resources:

