Tyler Technologies Expands Partnership with the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts Through 2026

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today a five-year agreement with the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts (AOIC) to extend and expand the partnership between the AOIC and Tyler that began in 2016 to provide the eFileIL electronic filing solution to the Illinois Courts. Over 21 million civil and criminal filings have been made online since 2016 – saving court users time and money by reducing trips to the courthouse and making paper copies. The total contract is valued at approximately $63 million over five years, a portion of which is covered by the e-Business filing fee paid by Illinois Court users in civil cases.

Tyler will continue to provide the statewide eFileIL e-filing system through its Odyssey File & Serve™ platform, which serves the Illinois Supreme Court, Illinois Appellate Court, and Circuit Courts throughout the state. eFileIL supports electronic filing of court documents for attorneys, self-represented litigants, and state and government agencies, streamlining the case filing process and providing benefits to filers and courts. The AOIC will also continue to use the re:SearchIL™ portal, which provides a more efficient way for attorneys, judges, and other constituents to access important case records and documents at any time on any device.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically reinforced the need for courts to continue to adopt technology to increase remote access. The partnership between Tyler and the AOIC gave court users the ability to file remotely and reduce traffic in courthouses. It also gave attorneys, judges and other constituents the ability to remotely view court documents through the re:SearchIL portal.

“The Illinois Courts continue to improve access and efficiencies for the public and legal community,” AOIC director Marcia M. Meis said. “We look forward to working with Tyler to enhance our current offerings and expand our statewide data reporting and analysis capabilities.”

This new agreement extends the current services provided to the AOIC through June 2026 and will expand the services Tyler provides through Tyler’s Socrata® data platform. With Socrata applications including Court Insights, eFile Insights, and Probation Insights, Tyler will provide an online reporting solution that will automate the aggregation of standardized data from hundreds of local partners in order to modernize the analysis and sharing of judicial data and significantly improve access to statewide dynamic metrics on operational and mission outcomes.

Throughout Tyler and AOIC’s partnership, the legal community has seen numerous benefits including:

Simplified access across multiple counties

Significantly streamlining the case filing process

Reducing the need for physical handling, storage and security required by traditional filing and the amount of paper used, generating long-term savings

Providing a more efficient way for attorneys, judges and other constituents to access important case records and documents at any time and on any device

“With the expansion of AOIC’s services, Tyler’s eFile platform continues to establish the standard for electronic filing, which now serves more than 36 million people every month,” said Rusty Smith, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “We look forward to serving AOIC and the state for many years to come, helping achieve their goal of simplifying processes, and allowing courts to operate more efficiently throughout the state.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

