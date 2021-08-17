Logo
Waitr and Smoothie King Form New Partnership

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today a new partnership with Smoothie King. Waitr and Bite Squad have started deliveries from over 350 Smoothie King locations.

“We’re thrilled Smoothie King has chosen Waitr as a local delivery service partner,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr. “They are the leader in the smoothie industry and the new partnership delivers on our ongoing commitment to adding more options for our diners.”

In addition to adding Smoothie King to the Waitr platform, the two companies are planning a number of joint initiatives to promote the partnership, leveraging co-branding marketing opportunities in select markets. In fact, both companies have been involved in collaborations with professional sports teams in New Orleans, one of Waitr’s core markets.

Waitr’s recent series of digital food ordering integrations will streamline the new partnership. Smoothie King has maintained sustained focus on refining digital-ordering platforms to better align with guest-purchasing behaviors. Since their introduction in March 2020, Smoothie King’s online ordering, curbside pickup and delivery capabilities have continued to grow.

“Smoothie King and Waitr will be a great team and we are excited to offer Waitr users a healthier delivery option with our smoothies made with whole fruits, organic veggies and no artificial color, flavors or preservatives,” said Rebecca Miller, Chief Marketing Officer.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of June 30, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 900 cities.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,300 units worldwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean+Blends%26trade%3B initiative, which focuses on great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends.

Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the Challenged Athletes Foundation® and the Smoothie King Center. The franchise earned the No. 19 ranking overall on Entrepreneur's prestigious Franchise 500 list in 2021, making it the 28th-year in-a-row the brand has been ranked on the list. The company also debuted on the Inc. 5000 list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more. For franchising opportunities, visit smoothiekingfranchise.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005607/en/

