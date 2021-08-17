Logo
Fresh Del Monte Produce Takes Bold Step Toward 2030 Sustainability Goals

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., one of the world’s largest leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality, fresh produce, released today its 2020 Sustainability Report which further solidifies the company’s leadership position in defining what sustainable production means at scale for large producers. The company is taking a bold step in expanding its sustainability efforts beyond just its operations as a way to do its part in reducing – what a new report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) calls – the “widespread%2C+rapid%2C+and+intensifying%26rdquo%3B effects of climate change. Fresh Del Monte’s Sustainability Report delves deep into the company’s commitment to ongoing environmental protection, providing healthy choices for consumers, and empowering the health and well-being of its team members and communities, including a list of its ambitious 2030 goals toward creating A Brighter World Tomorrow™.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005253/en/

Page_11_-_Sustainability_In_Agriculture_-_Plow_%281%29.jpg

Fresh Del Monte Produce Takes Bold Step Toward 2030 Sustainability Goals (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are very proud of the steps we’ve taken, and are taking to create a more sustainable, equitable, and resilient food system,” said Hans Sauter, Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP of Research & Development at Fresh Del Monte. “However, what brings me the most joy is that our programs are truly born out of passion, starting at the ground level, literally and figuratively, with every team member taking an active role in advancing our efforts. Without our team members, we wouldn’t stand a chance. This Sustainability Report is the mosaic of all the contributions our team members around the globe are living every single day,” he added.

Expanding on the company’s commitment to growing responsibly and sustainably, Fresh Del Monte takes its efforts beyond its operations to create resilient and multifunctional landscapes. Utilizing a holistic approach to regenerative agriculture, Fresh Del Monte works to thrive alongside its local communities and ecosystems by increasing soil health, carbon sequestration, ecosystem services, water availability, and quality throughout its operations and watersheds.

Fresh Del Monte has already surpassed two of its 2025 sustainability goals around environmental protection and team member well-being while continuing to make steady progress toward the other goals. This year, the company has set even more ambitious goals for 2030, such as implementing regenerative and soil health management practices in 100% of owned and associate grower’s farms, reducing food loss and organic waste sent to landfill by 50%, and reducing virgin plastic usage by 25% on purchased consumer packaging compared with its 2020 baseline.

The full Sustainability Report, including the comprehensive list of 2030 goals, can be found at www.freshdelmonte.com%2Fsustainability

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The Company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. Fresh Del Monte Produce is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210817005253r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005253/en/

