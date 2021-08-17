OLB Group CEO Ronny Yakov to Discuss Payments Trends at Mobile Payments Conference

The+OLB+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small- and mid-sized merchants, announced that Ronny Yakov, the company’s chief executive officer, will be a featured panelist at the upcoming Mobile Payments Conference and will discuss payment acceptance and merchant processing trends. The virtual conference takes place August 17-19, 2021. Yakov’s panel is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET/12:10 p.m. PT on August 19.

In the session, “CT Payments Trends & Integrations,” Yakov will describe the various strategies merchants are using to satisfy the evolving consumer interest in new payment mediums, including cryptocurrency and other instruments. Yakov will also discuss how merchants are leveraging data analytics and other capabilities to improve efficiency, lower operating costs, and build brand loyalty.

“The pandemic has really accelerated digital transformation initiatives for merchants, who now find themselves serving more customers through digital means, and in many instances, accepting digital currencies,” said Yakov. “OLB is highly focused on small- and mid-size merchants and helping these businesses leverage the rapidly expanding scope of payment acceptance technologies online, mobile, and in-store. This discussion at MPC will help merchants understand the various options they can implement to facilitate payment acceptance in the digital world.”

OLB’s SecurePay Payment Gateway provides integrated support for traditional card-based payments, as well as major digital wallets including Apple Pay and Google Pay, cryptocurrency wallets, and PayPal. The cloud-based platform also includes integrations with multiple back-office systems including QuickBooks and other business software applications. Omnicommerce merchant solutions from OLB also include the OmniSoft business management platform, which provides merchants with a suite of solutions from order and payment acceptance to kitchen and warehouse operations.

To participate in this session, register for a free pass to the virtual conference here. The pass includes free access to the full three-day conference.

Merchants interested in implementing cryptocurrency commerce or omnicommerce services can set up a SecurePay or OmniSoft account at https%3A%2F%2Fcardaccept.com%2Fsign-up%2F.

For more information about The OLB Group, please visit www.olb.com+or www.olb.com%2Finvestors-data.

Future OLB Press Releases and Updates

Interested investors or shareholders can be notified of future Press Releases and Industry Updates by e-mailing [email protected].

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial condition, our ability to implement our proprietary merchant boarding and CRM system and to roll out our Omni Commerce and SecurePay applications, including payment methods, to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our crowdfunding platform, our ability to successfully launch a cryptocurrency mining operation and our ability to earn revenue from the new operations. While the Company’s management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include statements regarding the expected revenue and income for operations to be generated by The OLB Group, Inc. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. is a payment facilitator and commerce service provider that delivers cloud-based merchant services for web-based and brick-and-mortar organizations. OLB provides a seamless, end-to-end digital commerce solution that includes site creation, hosting, transaction processing and payment gateway, order fulfillment, customer service, outbound marketing, sales reporting, and fundraising. With services from private label shopping sites designed to maintain the unique look or feel of the merchant website, to order fulfillment and customer service, OLB remains invisible to the user and promotes the merchant’s brand with market-leading technology and solutions. For more information about solutions, services, or to find a reseller, please visit www.olb.com. Investor information is available at www.olb.com%2Finvestors-data.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005365/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership