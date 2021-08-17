Logo
Sinclair Names Daniel J. Hoffman Senior Vice President of Sales Transformation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) (“Sinclair” or the "Company"), today announced that Daniel J. Hoffman has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales Transformation. Hoffman will report to Rob Weisbord, President, Broadcast and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, and will lead the Company’s data and technology integration into the sales process.

“Dan has over twenty-five years of experience in the broadcast and cable industry with an extensive background in station operations, finance and change management,” said Mr. Weisbord. “We are proud to be promoting him to this new role, where he will help evolve our sales strategy and productivity, while driving revenue working with technology partners.”

Mr. Hoffman, who joined Sinclair in 2013, will also retain his current responsibilities as Group Manager, with operational oversight over 15 properties across Sinclair Broadcast Group.

“As Sinclair continues to grow, our sales strategy and data analytics technology will continue to evolve, and I am looking forward to creating opportunities to better serve both our internal and external customers and assist them in their revenue goals,” said Mr. Hoffman.

Prior to joining Sinclair Broadcast Group, Mr. Hoffman served as Vice President of Sales for Granite Broadcasting, focusing on multi-platform operations with sales integration. Prior to that, he worked for several groups in the broadcast industry including Gray Television, Inc., Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc., and Emmis Communications. Prior to those groups, he worked as Director of Sales at Comcast Corporation overseeing operations in both the Baltimore and Washington DMAs. He started his career in the cable industry as an Account Executive for Tele-Communications Inc. in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Hoffman succeeds Dan Mellon, a long-term veteran of Sinclair Broadcast Group, who retired on July 31st.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005636/en/

