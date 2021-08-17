Real Luck Group Ltd. Announces Results of AGM and Gravitas Investor Day attendance

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed, real money esports betting, announces that it has hosted its 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on August 13, 2021.

All the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company's management information circular dated June 30, 2021 (the "Circular") were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. Shareholders approved setting the number of Directors at five and voted the following Director nominees to the Board:

Thomas Rosander Michael Stevens Drew Green Lloyd Melnick Maruf Raza

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP as the Company auditor for the ensuing year and approved and ratified the Company's fixed stock option plan and the grant of incentive stock options.

Real Luck Group Attending Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day

Real Luck Group is also pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Thomas Rosander will present at the Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT. Mr. Rosander will also be fielding investor questions during the one-day virtual conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc.

"I look forward to sharing our revenue growth strategy with investors at the Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day," said Mr. Rosander. "With our recently announced partnership with Aspire Global's BtoBet and Bambora's PaymentIQ, the Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day is the perfect avenue to communicate Luckbox's continued growth and expansion."

This year's Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day will feature several leaders in the growth technology vertical space and will be attended virtually by institutional and retail investors from North America and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com

Gravitas Titans of Tech Investor Day Conferences Details:

Format: Presentation Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021 Time: 8:30AM PT – 2:15PM PT Registration: Link

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

CAUTION WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

