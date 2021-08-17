CNO Financial Group Recognized as 2021 Healthiest Employers in Central Florida and Greater Philadelphia

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CNO Financial Group Recognized as 2021 Healthiest Employers in Central Florida and Greater Philadelphia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 17, 2021

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) was recently awarded first place in the 2021 Healthiest Employers list by both the Orlando Business Journal and Philadelphia Business Journal.

CNO_LOGO_CMYK_Logo.jpg

This is the sixth year in a row that CNO has made the list in Greater Philadelphia and the first time the company was named Central Florida's Healthiest Employer. Both recognitions were for the category of companies with 1,500 – 4,999 employees.

"Social and mental well-being have been a strong focus area for us, especially this past year," said Yvonne Franzese, chief human resources officer. "While CNO has always remained steadfast in its commitment to the well-being of its associates, we took it one significant step further to enhance our programming by expanding access to free and unlimited mental health services and including a dedicated counselor for our associates and their families. The recognition of our associates' health and well-being programs exemplifies our ongoing success and CNO's enduring commitment to prioritizing a healthy work culture."

In 2021, CNO's extensive well-being program introduced new support programs, including:

  • Expanded flexible work arrangements to better suit associate needs.
  • Special paid time off to encourage associates to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
  • New caregiver partnerships and caregiving networking groups.
  • Free and unlimited access to dedicated mental health counselors who provide virtual associate care.
  • Expanded diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) programming that focuses on safe place discussions to connect with others to discuss and process major cultural events.
  • New communication channels to share associate testimonials and educational content to help support the new working environment.

The award programs were administered by Springbuk's Healthiest Employers program that conducted online surveys measuring organizations' wellness programming and policies. Upon a company's completion of the surveys, Healthiest Employers scored the organizations on several categories.

In December 2020, CNO was recognized by Springbuk as a Top 100 Healthiest Workplace in America. To learn more about CNO's health and well-being initiatives, read our 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

favicon.png?sn=DE77293&sd=2021-08-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cno-financial-group-recognized-as-2021-healthiest-employers-in-central-florida-and-greater-philadelphia-301356928.html

SOURCE CNO Financial Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE77293&Transmission_Id=202108171000PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE77293&DateId=20210817
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment