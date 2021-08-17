Smart Homes Narrowing Digital Divide And Benefit Even Less Tech Savvy Consumers, Study Reveals

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Smart Homes Narrowing Digital Divide And Benefit Even Less Tech Savvy Consumers, Study Reveals

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Report from LG Presents New Findings on the Everyday Lives of Smart Home Users and the Technology That Makes Their Lives Easier

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart home technologies are narrowing the digital divide for older, less tech-savvy consumers, according to fresh consumer research that provides an in-depth analysis of the habits and lifestyles of U.S. smart home users. While most research on the topic has focused on the technology, this new study - the 2021 LG ThinQ® Smart Home Report - reveals unique findings about how smart technology is transforming users' daily routines across ages and regardless of technological acumen for the better.

210810_pg1.jpg

NOT JUST FOR TECHIES AND THE YOUNG

The study, commissioned by smart home technology leader LG Electronics, discovered that users who were less tech-savvy were more satisfied with their smart homes and twice as many users between 50-54 years of age (60.0%) saying they were "very satisfied" with their smart homes and products than the 25-29 age group. The findings revealed that smart homes can be enjoyed by everyone regardless of tech fluency or age, and they can play an important role in narrowing the digital divide by providing all consumers with greater access to easy-to-use solutions.

UNIQUE BENEFITS FOR ALL TYPES OF LIFESTYLES

While smart homes are designed to be universally beneficial, the benefits can be completely unique to every individual. Through in-depth discussions with a wide variety of smart homeowners, the report details how smart spaces are providing flexible solutions that adapt to distinctive lifestyles based on users' key values, interests and hobbies. For example, respondents aiming for high social status are the only group to place the smart washer's identifying the fabric and recommending the best course function in their top 3 most-used features. This feature is useful for socially active people who want to show their friends something new. When it comes to leisure time, respondents with a passion for gardening placed the remote control/voice command function of smart TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines that provide hands-free home control even in the garden as the top 3 most-used features.

NEW BENCHMARK FOR ECO-FRIENDLY LIVING

Among smart home benefits, saving energy was mentioned most frequently by the respondents. Through energy optimization features found in today's newest connected products, smart homes bring a more sustainable way of living to consumers while keeping their energy bills low. These interesting findings show that the smart home can become an important auxiliary means of eco-life.

"The homes of the future will be flexible living spaces that provide solutions adapted to each individual's unique lifestyle," said Lee Jeong-seok, LG Electronics senior vice president and head of LG's Global Marketing Center. "LG ThinQ presents the vision of a better, more intelligent way of living by delivering AI solutions that allow next-level home automation and connectivity. At LG, we believe in bettering the lives of consumers in every aspect, and LG ThinQ will be key to making all this possible."

The LG ThinQ® Smart Home Report presents a leadership vision for the smart home market. "By promoting the benefits of incorporating smart technology into one's daily life, LG ThinQ elevates lifestyles and helps assure that life's good for the entire family," he said.

For the full report, visit https://www.lg.com/us/lg-thinq/news

[1] Online survey of 857 US consumers who have purchased smart home appliances within the past 5 years

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. Its commitment to environmental sustainability and "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

favicon.png?sn=HK68812&sd=2021-08-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-homes-narrowing-digital-divide-and-benefit-even-less-tech-savvy-consumers-study-reveals-301356589.html

SOURCE LG Electronics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK68812&Transmission_Id=202108171000PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK68812&DateId=20210817
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment