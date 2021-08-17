Logo
InMode Announces Launch of EmpowerRF Women's Wellness Platform

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, is pleased to announce the launch of the EmpowerRF Women's Wellness platform.

InMode_Logo.jpg

EmpowerRF is a multi-functional platform delivering life-changing women's wellness therapies. It is the most advanced feminine wellness solution leveraging multiple complementary technologies. Unlike single energy alternatives, the combination of multiple modalities allows for customized, layered procedures to address a broad range of conditions, including blood circulation, pain relief, pelvic floor weakness, along with stress, urge, and mixed urinary incontinence (SUI).

Moshe Mizrahy, InMode CEO, commented, "InMode recognizes the unmet needs of the women's wellness market, and we remain resolute in bringing to market breakthrough innovations that deliver safe and comprehensive life-changing therapies."

"As the medical aesthetics innovation leader, InMode is renowned for developing and commercializing disruptive technologies. While other companies have withdrawn from feminine health, InMode has continued to invest heavily in this segment. The EmpowerRF platform revolutionizes women's wellness and is a testament of our commitment to drive change in this important global market," said Shakil Lakhani, InMode North American President.

"The female health journey involves a complex range of physiological changes and gynecological conditions which often require medical intervention. EmpowerRF provides a variety of highly efficacious minimally invasive procedures that will have a meaningful impact on the quality of life for women globally. Women everywhere will no longer suffer in silence," said Dr. Spero Theodorou, InMode Chief Medical Officer and Plastic Surgeon.

About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

Press Contact:
Behrman Communications
Amanda Reinstein
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
MS-IR LLC
Miri Segal – Scharia
[email protected]
Tel: 917-607-8654

favicon.png?sn=LN77143&sd=2021-08-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inmode-announces-launch-of-empowerrf-womens-wellness-platform-301356412.html

SOURCE InMode Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN77143&Transmission_Id=202108170903PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN77143&DateId=20210817
