GoDaddy Payments Adds Online Pay Links and Virtual Terminal - Providing More Ways For Small Businesses To Get Paid

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced the launch of new Pay Links and Virtual Terminal features within GoDaddy Payments, enabling small business owners to take online and remote payments without the requirement of a website or an online store. Small businesses without websites are often left out of ecommerce solutions, despite consumers' increasing preference for paying online. With Pay Links and Virtual Terminal, small businesses without a heavy web presence can continue to attract and serve their customers with a customizable and affordable online payment solution that suits their unique needs—whether that's a local pizza parlor, flower shop, photographer or craftsperson selling their goods on Facebook or Instagram.

Pay Links enable small businesses to create a link to a secure checkout page, share it with their customers across email, social media, text or generate a designated QR code and get paid within minutes. Businesses can customize their Pay Links with product images and a logo, so customers have a seamless brand experience.

Virtual Terminal turns any device with a web browser into a payment terminal, enabling small business owners to take payments over the phone. As part of GoDaddy Payments, both Pay Links and Virtual Terminal accept all major credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover for a low transaction fee with no long-term contracts, no monthly minimums or any hidden fees.

"At GoDaddy we understand small businesses need solutions that are flexible and particularly when it comes to commerce, one size rarely fits all," said Kasturi Mudulodu, Vice President of Product. "Our newest GoDaddy Payments offerings, Pay Links and Virtual Terminal, give small businesses that live and thrive offline the ability to transact online and remotely over-the-phone as well. GoDaddy is committed to improving the day-to-day operations of our customers, now enabling businesses both on and offline to sell everywhere and make their customers' experiences as seamless as possible."

GoDaddy Payments uses advanced online encryption and maintains strict PCI compliance standards. Small business owners can sign up for GoDaddy Payments and get approved instantly, accept customer payments within minutes and get paid as early as the next business day.

GoDaddy Payments is part of GoDaddy's expanding commerce solution that will include in-person payment capabilities for seamless online and offline shopping experiences later this year.

Learn more and sign up for GoDaddy Payments by visiting https://www.godaddy.com/payments.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.

