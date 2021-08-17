David Becker Honored by the Indiana Bankers Association

First Internet Bank Chairman, CEO and founder David Becker, was recognized by the Indiana Bankers Association (IBA) with its Leaders+in+Banking+Excellence award. This distinction is given to bankers throughout Indiana who have left their mark on the industry, in community service and through civic involvement.

Mr. Becker noted, “This recognition is not an individual award, but one to be shared with many as it represents our collective successes. I have been very fortunate to work alongside talented colleagues throughout my career.” He added, “A very special thank you to the entire First Internet Bank family for their continued commitment to serving our customers and supporting each other. I’m proud that we have created something unique together.”

An industry trailblazer, he regularly seeks innovation that meets the changing needs of personal and business banking customers. Under his leadership, First Internet Bank has shown consistent growth since becoming the first state chartered, FDIC-insured institution to operate exclusively online.

Along with Mr. Becker, six other members of the Indiana banking community were inducted into the class of 2021.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.

