WITT O'BRIEN'S PROCESSES NEARLY $250 MILLION IN RENTAL ASSISTANCE SINCE THE PROGRAM'S LAUNCH

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Witt O’Brien’s, LLC, (“Witt O’Brien’s”), a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (“SEACOR”), announced today that it has assisted more than 68,000 households with emergency rental assistance applications representing nearly $250 million in disbursed aid.

Since the launch of the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in January 2021, Witt O’Brien’s has been actively working with state entities, large local governments, and numerous small-to-mid sized grantees.

“We are proud to be part of such a critically important, national effort to keep at-risk populations safely housed,” says Brad Gair, Senior Managing Director at Witt O’Brien’s. “Whether we are involved from initial program start up, or step in to accelerate existing efforts, our goal is to help our clients distribute these funds as rapidly as possible and pre-empt a sharp rise in nationwide evictions as moratoriums expire.”

Witt O’Brien’s provides full ERAP grant lifecycle program management as well as individual solutions, including community assessments, framework development, call centers, case management support, application management software, and application review, among others. Witt O’Brien’s is also providing strategic planning, program implementation, and Recovery Office stand up for the American Rescue Plan, which can be used to address COVID-19-related housing instability.

Since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Witt O’Brien’s has worked with more than 100 clients, including states, counties, municipalities, and territories to manage and administer over $11 billion in pandemic relief funds.

* * * * *

About Witt O’Brien’s
Witt O’Brien’s, a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc., is the world leader in crisis and emergency management. We help protect our clients by preparing for all types of business disruption. If disaster strikes, we deploy in a matter of hours to help them respond and recover as quickly as possible.

About SEACOR Holdings
SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions.

ti?nf=ODMxMDY2NSM0MzYyODUzIzIwMDc3NDc=
SEACOR-HOLDINGS-INC-.png
Media Contact
Sean Fitzgerald
Witt O’Brien’s
[email protected]
1 281 320 9796
