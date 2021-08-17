Utah Virtual Academy Ready to Help Students Navigate These Uncertain Times in Education

Utah Virtual Academy (UTVA), a full-time, online public school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students an education option designed to help them reach their full potential. UTVA students and teachers open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year tomorrow, August 18.

“Disruptions in the educational learning environment Last year was difficult for a lot of Utah families, it was a very challenging year. UTVA can provide that consistency parents need for their child’s growth and education,” said head of school Meghan Merideth. “ With over a decade of experience our virtual education model is specifically designed to maximize educational outcomes in the virtual environment. And we can help give your student a leg up on their next level of work or education too!”

Students who attend UTVA have the opportunity to prepare for career and college options after high school. High school students can participate in the Career+Prep+Program and enroll in classes that will help them discover and explore potential careers in Business & Marketing, Hospitality and Tourism, Protective Services, Food Science and Nutrition and Technology and Engineering. Additionally, UTVA is offering the state’s highly anticipated Cloud+Computing+pathway. In addition to career training opportunities, Students can earn college credits while still in high school, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

For most parents, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey+by+Stride%2C+Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning.And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. UTVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

UTVA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit UTVA, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Utah Virtual Academy

Utah Virtual Academy (UTVA) is an accredited online public charter school that serves Utah students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Utah public school system UTVA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. UTVA also offers individual course options for high school students enrolled in their resident district programs, an approved charter school, private school or home school as part of the Statewide Online Education Program (SOEP). For more information about UTVA, please utva.k12.com.

