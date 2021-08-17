Toll Brothers Opens New Active-Adult Community in Ambler, Montgomery County

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of Regency at Waterside, a gated 55+ active-adult master planned community featuring luxury single-family homes, carriage-style townhomes, an exclusive clubhouse, and resort-style amenities. Regency at Waterside, located in Ambler, is situated among 227 acres of lush landscape. The sales center located at 1176 Limekiln Pike is now open, and sales consultants are onsite to assist interested home buyers.

At Regency at Waterside, buyers can select from 23 all-new one- and two-story home designs with spacious first-floor primary suites in most home designs, modern open-concept layouts with single-story living options, and luxury high-end finishes. The community offers four unique collections:

Toll Brothers gives buyers the opportunity to personalize their dream home by choosing hardwood flooring, designer lights, kitchen cabinetry and counters, interior moldings, security and home automation, and more at the spectacular 11,000 square-foot, award-winning Toll Brothers Design Studio located in Blue Bell, Pa.

“Regency at Waterside is the epitome of luxury and lifestyle in the heart of suburban Philadelphia,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania North. “It’s the destination for home buyers seeking a 55+ active-adult communtiy with luxurious home designs, resort-style living and state-of-the-art amenities including a stunning clubhouse with indoor and outdoor pools.”

Luxury living extends beyond the home buyers’ front door with the future 10,700 square-foot clubhouse featuring an outdoor swimming pool, poolside cabanas, outdoor pavilion with grill area, fire pit, and more. Inside the clubhouse home buyers can enjoy the indoor lap pool, fitness center, yoga studio, and game room. Located adjacent to the outdoor pool area are the bocce courts, pickleball courts, and a putting green. Walking trails wind throughout the community.

Prices at Regency at Waterside range from mid-$500,000s to upper $700,000s. Model homes are anticipated to open in Winter 2021. To learn more about living in this exceptional community for 55+ active-adults, interested home seekers can call 267-488-8886 to schedule an appointment or visit RegencyAtWaterside.com for additional details.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in Montgomery County include 575 South at The Village at Valley Forge, Enclave at the Promenade, Overlook at Town Center, Reserve at Center Square, and White Springs at Providence. Creekside at Blue Bell and Stonebrook at Upper Merion are coming soon.

For more information call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/Pennsylvania.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

