First Foundation Bank Selects 360factors' Predict360 Compliance Management Solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc. announced today that First Foundation Bank, (NASDAQ: FFWM), a $7.1B bank headquartered in Dallas, Texas, selected 360factors' Predict360 risk and compliance intelligence platform to enhance its compliance management, regulatory change management and compliance monitoring and testing programs.

360factors_Logo.jpg

"We wanted a modern, easy-to-use compliance solution to more proactively manage regulatory changes and bring additional efficiencies to our compliance monitoring and testing program," said Hugo Nuno, Chief Risk Officer at First Foundation Bank. "We look forward to our collaboration with 360factors to bring their advanced technologies to our compliance team."

"360factors is proud to deliver our advanced compliance management solutions to First Foundation Bank. Our technology increase efficiencies and provides enhanced visibility and reporting to banks," said Carl L. McCauley, CEO for 360factors. "With Predict360's cloud-native, A.I.-powered technology, First Foundation can enhance its compliance management program with greater ease than legacy solutions."

As a risk and compliance solutions leader within the banking and financial services industries, 360factors continues to develop relationships with banks and financial services institutions seeking to remove inefficiencies while elevating their risk and compliance management programs.

About 360factors, Inc.
360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with A.I. technology to predict and mitigate risks while streamlining compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a cloud-based SaaS platform to provide predictive risk analytics and streamline compliance. 360factors is the endorsed solution provider for risk and compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

About First Foundation
First Foundation, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial services and the products along with personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Services are offered through bank and/or wealth management branch offices in California, Texas, Nevada, and Hawaii. Learn more at firstfoundationinc.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

favicon.png?sn=DA77856&sd=2021-08-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-foundation-bank-selects-360factors-predict360-compliance-management-solutions-301357028.html

SOURCE 360factors

