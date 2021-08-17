Michael Burry Bought These Shipping Stocks in Q2

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Michael Burry Bought These Shipping Stocks in Q2

A closer look at Michael Burry's recent value trades.

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Aug 17, 2021

Summary

  • Burry made some notable portfolio changes last quarter
  • He was buying shipping stocks and free cash flow cows
Article's Main Image

Michael Burry's Scion Asset Management made some substantial changes to its portfolio in the second quarter of 2021. According to the firm's 13F report, Burry and the team added five new positions to the portfolio, bulked up on six and eliminated 14.

What's quite interesting about Scion's latest 13F, which covers the three months to the end of June, is that the firm sold virtually all of the holdings that featured its portfolio at the end of the first quarter apart from six. Based on my (admittedly uneducated) guess, it seems as if the hedge fund may have cleared out its portfolio ahead of a change of strategy.

However, as 13F reports only show us which equities the firm owned at one point in time and do not reveal the prices it bought and sold the securities, it is impossible to tell if Burry sold the securities to realize significant profits. The reports also do not tell us why Burry bought or sold the stocks in the first place. He might have been trading in and out of these holdings, and they only appeared on the first quarter filing because he happened to hold them at the time and sold shortly after. With only limited information, it is impossible to tell - we can only guess.

Still, Scion's 13F does provide some insight into where Burry appears to see value in the market at the moment, although this information should only be used as a starting point for further research.

Burry's new investments

At the top of the pile, now accounting for 18% of the hedge fund's reported assets under management, sits Discovery Communications (

DISCK, Financial). This was a new addition to the portfolio in the three months to the end of June. It is worth $25 million, making it the largest holding in the $138 million equity portfolio managed by the storied value investor.

A quick glance at this broadcast and production company shows it is a free cash flow champion. Last year the group reported free cash flow of $2.3 billion. Evaluated against its market capitalization of $14 billion, this suggests a free cash flow ratio of 16%.

The stock is currently changing hands at around $27, but as recently as the end of March, it was selling for approximately $67. The stock collapsed after the hedge fund Archegos Capital Management blew up after taking on too much leverage. As its brokers dumped stock on the market, other investors fled from the most affected equities.

Based on his recent activity, it would appear Burry has seen an opportunity to take advantage of Archegos's mistake.

Burry also bought Ovintiv Inc (

OVV, Financial) and GEO Group Inc. (GEO, Financial) in the second quarter. These are now the second and third largest positions in the portfolio, respectively, accounting for 13.7 and 12.9% of assets.

Buying into shipping

I noted above that Burry sold most of the holdings he owned at the end of the first quarter in the three months to the end of June. But he didn't sell all of them. Regarding the six he held on to, he was buying more shares in the second quarter.

Two of these were shipping companies, Golden Ocean Grp (

GOGL, Financial) and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG, Financial). Burry increased his ownership of these two stocks by 32% and 215%, respectively. Scorpio now makes up 9.6% of Scion's equity portfolio.

This appears to be a bet on rising shipping rates around the world. The disruption caused by the pandemic has caused backlogs at ports around the world. This has sent shipping rates skyrocketing.

Golden Ocean has been a significant beneficiary. Its stock has more than doubled since the beginning of the year. At the end of May, it announced net income of just under $24 million for the first quarter of 2021, the best result in its history. Burry seems to be betting that this trend will continue.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment