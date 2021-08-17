Michael Burry Bets Against ARK Innovation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Michael Burry Bets Against ARK Innovation

The investor who successfully shorted the housing market in 2008 is betting against ARK

Author's Avatar
Dilantha De Silva
Aug 17, 2021

Summary

  • Michael Burry is betting against the ARK Innovation ETF led by Cathie Wood.
  • ARK Innovation only invests in companies that could disrupt multi-billion-dollar industries.
  • There are compelling reasons to suggest waiting on the sidelines is the best investment decision today.
Article's Main Image

ARK Innovation ETF (

ARKK, Financial), led by Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio), continues to attract both bulls and bears, especially among renowned investors.

Michael Burry, who famously shorted the housing market before the global financial crisis in 2008, recently revealed a short position on Wood’s disruptive Innovation fund. Burry's private investment firm, Scion Asset Management, disclosed in a 13F filing on Monday that at the end of the second quarter, it had bearish put options against 235,500 shares of Wood's actively managed ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund. According to the filing, the new position was worth over $31 million.

A put contract gives the owner (in this case, Scion) the right to sell or sell-short an underlying asset (in this case ARK ETF) at a pre-determined price within a certain time frame. Scion will be able to profit from this short position if ARK Innovation ETF's price declines sufficiently before the expiry of the put contracts.

Fund composition and investment strategy

ARK Innovation is an actively managed ETF that invests at least 65% of its assets in domestic and overseas equity securities of companies that meet the criteria of“disruptive innovation.” The prospectus describes that investments are made only in companies that directly benefit from technological advancements such as Genomic Revolution, Industrial Innovation, Next Generation Internet and Fintech.

Exhibit 1: Top 10 holdings of ARK Innovation ETF

1427655173089705984.png

Source: ARK Funds

According to the prospectus, Genomic Revolution companies include the ones that are focused on extending and improving the quality of human life by developing new products or services based on genomic sequencing, synthesis, or companies focused on developing ground-breaking products in the health care, information technology, materials, energy and consumer discretionary industries. ARK Innovation has a special focus on developers of bionic devices, bio-inspired computing, bioinformatics, molecular medicine and agricultural biotechnology.

Automation Transformation companies are those that benefit from the use of robotics. Companies that profit from the discovery, collection and/or implementation of new energy sources, such as unconventional sources of oil or natural gas, are classified as Energy Transformation companies.

Artificial Intelligence companies are involved in designing and delivering robotics, autonomous technology, AI products, software, AI-based advanced machinery, semiconductors and database used for machine learning. Next Generation Internet companies are focused on cloud computing, allowing mobile and local services like mail-order houses to generate all their revenue through websites and offer internet-based products and services, such as streaming media or cloud storage.

As evident from the clear language used in the fund’s prospectus, ARK Innovation ETF will only focus on young companies that are trying to disrupt multi-billion-dollar industries that have yet to embrace new technological developments.

Exhibit 2: Geographic breakdown of ARK Innovation ETF as of June 30

1427655178601021440.png

Source: ARK Funds

The fund primarily invests in high-growth companies domiciled in North America, which does not come as a surprise considering that this region has been home to the most disruptive technologies in recent decades. However, given the pace at which some Asian countries are growing, it would make sense to increase the fund’s allocation toward this populous region.

Is ARK a good investment?

Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF attracted billions of dollars in the last 12 months as her tech-focused bets generated phenomenal returns in 2020. However, the fund has failed to carry this momentum into 2021, which is evident from the 6% decline in its value so far this year. In complete contrast, the S&P 500 Index is up more than 20% this year.

Michael Burry’s bet against ARK Innovation fund does not come as a surprise considering that he has already taken a large bearish position on Tesla, Inc. (

TSLA, Financial), one of the top holdings of Ark Innovation. Burry increased his bearish puts on Tesla by 34% to over 1,075,500 shares in the second quarter, up from 800,100 shares in the first quarter, according to the latest filings.

ARK Innovation ETF invests primarily in high-growth technology companies and the fund soared 150% in 2020 as some of its holdings emerged as big winners of the global lockdown. Furthermore, a new generation of retail investors took advantage of commission-free trading platforms to drive shares of ARK Innovation's top holdings such as Tesla, Teladoc Health, Inc. (

TDOC, Financial), Roku, Inc. (ROKU, Financial), Square, Inc. (SQ, Financial) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP, Financial) to new highs. This helped the fund report strong gains in 2020, but I think it would be unreasonable to assume that a similar phenomenon will happen again in the foreseeable future.

Increasing bond rates, rising inflation and the reopening of the economy have encouraged investors to shift their focus from growth to value companies, which has resulted in several ARK Innovation fund holdings underperforming the S&P 500. Interest rate hikes are on the cards for 2022, which makes investing in ARK Innovation ETF a very risky bet as policy rates and tech stocks are negatively correlated.

Takeaway

ARK Innovation ETF focuses on disruptive technologies, and some of its holding companies could go on to become market leaders in their respective domains in the long run. However, the fund is likely to come under pressure in the near future because of economic and monetary policy decisions, and the fund has a very limited history to determine whether it can overcome the challenges posed by rising interest rates. Taking all this into account, it makes sense to wait for a better opportunity to invest in ARK Innovation ETF, though whether Burry's short position on the ETF will pay off is another question entirely.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment