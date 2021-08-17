Michael Burry Bets Against ARK Innovation

ARK Innovation ETF ( ARKK, Financial), led by Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio), continues to attract both bulls and bears, especially among renowned investors.

Michael Burry, who famously shorted the housing market before the global financial crisis in 2008, recently revealed a short position on Wood’s disruptive Innovation fund. Burry's private investment firm, Scion Asset Management, disclosed in a 13F filing on Monday that at the end of the second quarter, it had bearish put options against 235,500 shares of Wood's actively managed ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund. According to the filing, the new position was worth over $31 million.

A put contract gives the owner (in this case, Scion) the right to sell or sell-short an underlying asset (in this case ARK ETF) at a pre-determined price within a certain time frame. Scion will be able to profit from this short position if ARK Innovation ETF's price declines sufficiently before the expiry of the put contracts.

Fund composition and investment strategy

ARK Innovation is an actively managed ETF that invests at least 65% of its assets in domestic and overseas equity securities of companies that meet the criteria of“disruptive innovation.” The prospectus describes that investments are made only in companies that directly benefit from technological advancements such as Genomic Revolution, Industrial Innovation, Next Generation Internet and Fintech.

Exhibit 1: Top 10 holdings of ARK Innovation ETF

Source: ARK Funds

According to the prospectus, Genomic Revolution companies include the ones that are focused on extending and improving the quality of human life by developing new products or services based on genomic sequencing, synthesis, or companies focused on developing ground-breaking products in the health care, information technology, materials, energy and consumer discretionary industries. ARK Innovation has a special focus on developers of bionic devices, bio-inspired computing, bioinformatics, molecular medicine and agricultural biotechnology.

Automation Transformation companies are those that benefit from the use of robotics. Companies that profit from the discovery, collection and/or implementation of new energy sources, such as unconventional sources of oil or natural gas, are classified as Energy Transformation companies.

Artificial Intelligence companies are involved in designing and delivering robotics, autonomous technology, AI products, software, AI-based advanced machinery, semiconductors and database used for machine learning. Next Generation Internet companies are focused on cloud computing, allowing mobile and local services like mail-order houses to generate all their revenue through websites and offer internet-based products and services, such as streaming media or cloud storage.

As evident from the clear language used in the fund’s prospectus, ARK Innovation ETF will only focus on young companies that are trying to disrupt multi-billion-dollar industries that have yet to embrace new technological developments.

Exhibit 2: Geographic breakdown of ARK Innovation ETF as of June 30

Source: ARK Funds

The fund primarily invests in high-growth companies domiciled in North America, which does not come as a surprise considering that this region has been home to the most disruptive technologies in recent decades. However, given the pace at which some Asian countries are growing, it would make sense to increase the fund’s allocation toward this populous region.

Is ARK a good investment?

Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF attracted billions of dollars in the last 12 months as her tech-focused bets generated phenomenal returns in 2020. However, the fund has failed to carry this momentum into 2021, which is evident from the 6% decline in its value so far this year. In complete contrast, the S&P 500 Index is up more than 20% this year.

Michael Burry’s bet against ARK Innovation fund does not come as a surprise considering that he has already taken a large bearish position on Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA, Financial), one of the top holdings of Ark Innovation. Burry increased his bearish puts on Tesla by 34% to over 1,075,500 shares in the second quarter, up from 800,100 shares in the first quarter, according to the latest filings.

ARK Innovation ETF invests primarily in high-growth technology companies and the fund soared 150% in 2020 as some of its holdings emerged as big winners of the global lockdown. Furthermore, a new generation of retail investors took advantage of commission-free trading platforms to drive shares of ARK Innovation's top holdings such as Tesla, Teladoc Health, Inc. ( TDOC, Financial), Roku, Inc. ( ROKU, Financial), Square, Inc. ( SQ, Financial) and Shopify Inc. ( SHOP, Financial) to new highs. This helped the fund report strong gains in 2020, but I think it would be unreasonable to assume that a similar phenomenon will happen again in the foreseeable future.

Increasing bond rates, rising inflation and the reopening of the economy have encouraged investors to shift their focus from growth to value companies, which has resulted in several ARK Innovation fund holdings underperforming the S&P 500. Interest rate hikes are on the cards for 2022, which makes investing in ARK Innovation ETF a very risky bet as policy rates and tech stocks are negatively correlated.

Takeaway

ARK Innovation ETF focuses on disruptive technologies, and some of its holding companies could go on to become market leaders in their respective domains in the long run. However, the fund is likely to come under pressure in the near future because of economic and monetary policy decisions, and the fund has a very limited history to determine whether it can overcome the challenges posed by rising interest rates. Taking all this into account, it makes sense to wait for a better opportunity to invest in ARK Innovation ETF, though whether Burry's short position on the ETF will pay off is another question entirely.