Gray Television Honored with Eight National Edward R. Murrow Awards

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray) (: GTN) announced today that the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has selected five of its television stations for eight National Edward R. Murrow awards.

In the large market category, WVUE (FOX) in New Orleans, Louisiana, won a National Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting for its series of stories called “Inspecting the Inspectors” in which they uncovered failures with certifications and inspections of the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans that collapsed while under construction.

In the small market category, WRDW-TV (CBS) in Augusta, Georgia, received two National Murrow Awards. RTDNA recognized the station for its Investigative reports uncovering a severe shortage of EMTs and paramedics that, long before the pandemic, led to EMS stations shutting down, delays in emergency response, and deadly mistakes by dispatchers. The station’s initial investigation ignited follow-up reports earning WRDW-TV a second National Murrow Award for its Continuing Coverage of the crisis.

WVLT (CBS) in Knoxville, Tennessee, also won two National Murrow Awards, one in the Feature Reporting category and one in the Sports Reporting category, for its piece entitled “Always Get Back in the Saddle.” The story features the perseverance of a triple amputee and her journey to again do what she loves most. It is a powerful piece on resilience and finding purpose after surviving a rare disease.

Hawaii News Now (NBC and CBS) in Honolulu, Hawaii, earned a National Murrow Award for Excellence in Sound and a second for Excellence in Video for its piece entitled “Honolulu EMS.” In this piece the station equipped an ambulance with 4 Go Pros for a “ride-a-long” with paramedics fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines during the height of the pandemic.

Finally, WDBJ (CBS) in Roanoke, Virginia, was awarded a National Murrow award for its Podcast entitled “Hometown Stories Episode 4: Great American Outdoors Act.” This report explored how a new historic law finally provided aid and proper care of national parks.

These winning entries, and all national Murrow winners, will be honored at the 2021 RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards & Gala on October 27 in New York City. In May 2021, RTDNA awarded a combined 57 regional Edward R. Murrow awards for excellence in journalism to 26 of Gray Television’s local stations, led by nine separate awards to WVUE in New Orleans.

“We salute all the radio and television stations and their journalists who were recognized by RTNDA for their exceptional efforts serving their local communities,” said Gray Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. “Gray Television is honored to have so many of our own talented professionals included among this year’s fine group of winners.”

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow’s pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Upon its anticipated acquisition of the television stations of Meredith Corporation, Gray will become the nation’s second largest television broadcaster, with television stations serving 113 markets that reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The pro forma portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station according to Comscore’s audience measurement data. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

Gray Contacts:

Website: www.gray.tv

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

# # #

