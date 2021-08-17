Logo
Global Garden and Eco-Growth Supplies Announce Distribution Agreement

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

SANTA CRUZ, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Eco-Growth Strategies (the "Company" or "Eco-Growth Strategies") (OTC PINK:ECGS), a nutraceutical company developing a variety of premium CBD-based products specializing in the sourcing and extraction of trusted North American hemp, today announced a completed national distribution agreement with Global Garden, an industry leading distributor of hydroponic supplies. With the execution of this agreement, Global Garden will immediately begin to utilize Eco-Growth Supplies' flagship line of post-harvest cannabis bags known as 454 Bags.

454 Bags has become a leader within the cannabis post-harvest bag market. They are one of the only bag brands that was formed from within the cannabis industry, which has made them a favorite among cultivators across the United States. Additionally, their emphasis on recyclable and cleaner plastics has helped to reduce the cannabis industry's plastic footprint.

Global Garden was founded in 2014 by co-owners Jonathan Bayle and Chuck Lee. Headquartered in Torrence, CA, the company prides itself on curating only high quality, best-in-class products that offer efficient solutions to growers. Global Garden is uniquely positioned as a premier hydroponics industry wholesale supplier of cultivation products, systems and solutions.

"Having been in discussions with prospective distributors for the several past months, Global Garden really stood out to us as a potential partner. We were incredibly impressed with their focus on distributing only the highest quality products," said TJ Howe, President of EcoGrowth Supplies. "They take the time to vet and educate themselves about the products before deciding to distribute them, so we are honored that they have chosen our 454 Bags line as the only post- harvest bag brand that they will distribute," added Howe.

Global Gardens Director of Marketing, Alisha Misner, stated, "We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with 454 Bags. The team behind 454 Bags are just as passionate as we are about providing only the highest quality, proven performing products to the industry. Our people are ready and eager to spread the word about 454 Bags and help to get these products into the hands of every grower."

About Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.
Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. is a nutraceutical and processing company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture, and package the process all of its CBD products from within the United States. The company performs farm and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms in North America.

CBD Disclaimer
The statements made regarding CBD products including our future products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products and the testimonials made has not been confirmed by FDA- approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

SAFE HARBOR ACT
Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Richard Brown
[email protected]

SOURCE: Eco-Growth Strategies



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660013/Global-Garden-and-Eco-Growth-Supplies-Announce-Distribution-Agreement

img.ashx?id=660013

