Keysight Technologies Ranks 32nd on Fast Company's Third Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company has ranked 32nd on %3Ci%3EFast+Company%26rsquo%3Bs+%3C%2Fi%3Ethird+annual+list+of+the+100+Best+Workplaces+for+Innovators%2C honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels.

Committed to fostering a workplace culture in which all employees feel inspired to innovate, Keysight has implemented a wide range of internal initiatives and programs, including:

Keysight’s MyVoice surveys take the pulse of employees and allow them to prioritize the responses of their colleagues through dynamic ranking.

surveys take the pulse of employees and allow them to prioritize the responses of their colleagues through dynamic ranking. Keysight’s MyInsight Idea Lab program encourages employees to share ideas for a better, faster, stronger and more competitive Keysight.

program encourages employees to share ideas for a better, faster, stronger and more competitive Keysight. Keysight’s Digital Strategy Activation Sprints & Insight Tournaments facilitate employee engagement, understanding of business strategy and alignment while offering an opportunity for employees to ask questions and provide innovative ideas.

facilitate employee engagement, understanding of business strategy and alignment while offering an opportunity for employees to ask questions and provide innovative ideas. Keysight’s NextGen is an employee network group designed to provide new employees, particularly those who are new to the professional workforce, a way to connect with one another, develop professional skills, contribute to their local community, and pioneer innovative approaches for employee engagement within the company.

is an employee network group designed to provide new employees, particularly those who are new to the professional workforce, a way to connect with one another, develop professional skills, contribute to their local community, and pioneer innovative approaches for employee engagement within the company. Keysight Technical Conference Inspiring Innovation, held every three years, is a gathering of the company’s engineers and developers to boost social capital through face-to-face and virtual innovation sessions aimed at turning leading-edge technologies into customer-focused innovations.

Developed in collaboration with research firm Accenture, the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 1,500 applications and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies.

“These leaders and teams created cultures of innovation and sustained them, even as remote work extended into 2021,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “This newest list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators honors those organizations that found ways to collaborate and invent despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring employees were at the forefront.”

“At Keysight we are driven to innovate to enable the development of breakthrough technologies and the success of our customers,” said Ron Nersesian, chairman and CEO of Keysight Technologies. “We aim to foster an environment where all innovators can thrive. We are honored to be recognized for our ongoing efforts and this differentiated aspect of our culture.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

