Home Bistro, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Online Meal Orders Increased Over 30% From Previous Year Second Quarter

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company"), a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals shipped directly to consumers, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and outlined recent developments and future growth milestones to be achieved.

While the Company reported revenue of $309,161 for the current year three-month period, compared to $362,001 for the same period of the previous year, the decrease was predominantly due to the gradual attrition of a discontinuing offline brand. Orders for the Company's core business - celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet and lifestyle ready-made meals online meals - increased over 30% from the same period of the previous year.

Commenting on the Company's results, Zalmi Duchman, Home Bistro's CEO, stated, "We are extremely excited that orders for our core business continued to grow by over 30% despite temporarily reallocating our resources to focus on recently achieved major milestones that will serve to shape the Company's immediate and long-term future -

  • The Company announced on April 13, 2021 its plan to transition to fresh meal delivery utilizing vacuum skin-packaging technology and began delivering freshly prepared meals in mid-July, of its private label Home Bistro and "Iron Chef" Cat Cora brands, while launching the Dana Falk "Hungry Fan" brand.
  • During the second and third quarters of this year, we worked on completing the acquisition of Model Meals which added a West Coast production facility to Home Bistro's operations in addition to over $2 million in annual revenue generated via distribution to only three states. Withs its assimilation into Home Bistro, distribution of Model Meals cuisine is scheduled to be expanded to all 48 contiguous states by October 2021.
  • In response to the increase in production, our continual recruitment of celebrity chefs and onboarding of our newest celebrity chefs - including Ayesha Curry, Claudia Sandoval and Roblé Ali, the Company recently relocated its East Coast operations to a state-of-the-art, 5,000 square foot food production and fulfillment facility in south Florida."

Mr. Duchman added, "We should expect to see a significant acceleration of revenue into the fourth quarter, historically the Company's busiest time of year, as we expand Model Meals to nationwide distribution, begin simultaneous distribution of all five of our current celebrity chef meal brands, and implement a planned increase in our marketing spend. This is an exciting time in the evolution of Home Bistro."

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro is a leading online platform, www.homebistro.com, that provides for the creation, production, and distribution of direct-to-consumer, heat-to-eat, celebrity chef inspired gourmet meals, which currently include inspirations developed by "Iron Chef" Cat Cora, "Hungry Fan" Chef Daina Falk and soon to launch celebrity chefs Ayesha Curry, Roblé Ali and Claudia Sandoval.

Home Bistro's Model Meals lifestyle brand www.modelmeals.com is a Whole30 and Paleo approved, ready-to-eat, meal prep service, offering a weekly rotating menu that is prepared by professional chefs, using only the highest quality ingredients available, sourced responsibly and locally, and delivered in sustainable, eco-friendly packaging.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Company's growth objectives and industry outlook (as described herein). Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the Company's future financial performance, the impact of management changes, any organizational restructuring and the sufficiency of capital resources to fund its ongoing operating requirements; statements about the Company's expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure; and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that the Company makes due to a number of important factors, including (i) risks related to the combined entity's access to existing capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations, and (ii) other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Contact:
Zalmi Duchman, CEO
[email protected]
Ph: 631.694.1111

[Company Financial Statements Follow]

HOME BISTRO, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

March 31,December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS
(Unaudited)
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash
$523,592$447,354
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
78,67128,588
Note receivable
5,0005,000
Total Current Assets
607,263480,942
OTHER ASSETS:
Property and equipment, net
116,2192,728
Total Assets
$723,482$483,670

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$479,339$352,466
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
97,710126,273
Liabilities to be settled with common stock
226,456-
Convertible notes payable, net of debt discount
342,931141,476
Convertible notes payable - related party, net of debt discount
31,048-
Notes payable - current portion
27,20320,068
Advances payable
65,88778,497
Derivative liabilities
125,100180,029
Unredeemed gift cards
36,46748,311
Total Current Liabilities
1,432,141947,120
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Notes payable - long-term portion
144,409151,544
Common stock repurchase obligation
1,154,3661,300,000
Total Liabilities
2,730,9162,398,664
Commitments and contingency (Note 10)
STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT:
Preferred Stock: $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized;
Convertible Series B Preferred stock: $0.001 Par Value; 500,000 Shares Authorized; nil shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
--
Common stock: $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 19,528,152 and 19,123,768 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
19,52819,123
Additional paid-in capital
4,827,9614,399,272
Accumulated deficit
(6,854,923)(6,333,389)
Total Stockholders' Deficit
(2,007,434(1,914,994
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
$723,482$483,670

Home Bistro, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Operations


For the Three Months Ended
March 31,

20212020
Product sales, net
$350,474$303,765
Cost of sales
282,386191,591
Gross profit
68,088112,174
Operating Expenses:
Compensation and related expenses
76,50092,519
Professional and consulting expenses
198,18836,734
Selling and marketing expenses
72,44131,711
General and administrative expenses
91,21030,361
Total Operating Expenses
438,339191,325
Operating Loss from Operations
(370,251)(79,151)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest expense, net
(327,918)(840)
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
150,006-
Gain on extinguishment of debt
26,629-
Total Other Expense, net
(151,283)(840)

Loss from Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes
(521,534)(79,991)
Provision for Income Taxes
--
Net Loss
$(521,534)$(79,991)
BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic and Diluted
$(0.03)$(0.01)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
19,242,56813,104,561
Diluted
19,242,56813,104,561

SOURCE: Home Bistro, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660071/Home-Bistro-Inc-Announces-Second-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results

