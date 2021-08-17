Logo
Variant Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary with more than 1,200 Seated Tractors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Variant, a digitally orchestrated fleet launched with five trucks in June 2019 by U.S.+Xpress+Enterprises%2C+Inc (NYSE: USX), has recently surpassed 1,200 seated tractors and is on track to meet or exceed 1,500 trucks by year-end 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005164/en/

Cameron_Ramsdell_Cropped-0068.jpg

Cameron Ramsdell, President, Variant (Photo: Business Wire)

“Variant is an independent division of U.S. Xpress but tapping more than 35 years of trucking industry expertise has been an incredible growth accelerator for us,” said Cameron Ramsdell, President of Variant. “Our team is focused on building technology and solving complex network and day-of-operation challenges to make our drivers’ lives better.”

Variant’s fleet orchestration platform, Vector, is an ecosystem of interconnected algorithms and services that intake and analyze current and forecasted truck position, telematics data, drivers’ current and forecasted Hours of Service, shippers’ orders, and operational characteristics. It’s also increasingly connected to live freight markets via application programming interfaces (APIs) and other middleware. This technology helps position Variant trucks strategically to satisfy demand and will also inform future order acceptance, along with each order’s relative impact on the broader network.

Vector automatically reorchestrates the Variant fleet and adapts dynamically to ever-changing events on the road. Speed to react is critical in trucking because factors like weather delays, mechanical issues, shipper order changes and delays, and even drivers’ behaviors can dramatically impact route scheduling.

Vector also works to eliminate the hassle of idle dwell time and ensures drivers get home on the date of their choice. With loads assigned farther out and routes optimized for maximum earning, Variant drivers enjoy more mileage and paycheck predictability. That means they can count on their earnings, plan for their future, better support their families, and know they’re valued for the hard work they do.

Variant is also reengineering driver support and communication by substituting traditional fleet managers with a driver success service center. This team is staffed with specialists who provide personalized, one-on-one, 24/7 support to drivers while they’re out on the road. This, combined with better route schedulingthrough Vector, leads to increased driver satisfaction and lower turnover rates than the industry average.

In the coming months, Variant will release significant new functionality and features to the Vector platform, continually improving the driver and shipper experience.

The success of Variant is complementary to Xpress+Technologies, the Company’s freight brokerage segment, which utilizes acquired and purposefully developed technologies to build and scale a digital freight marketplace. Both Variant and Xpress Technologies blend seamlessly with the established U.S. Xpress Dedicated business unit, which services major shippers and continues to deliver operating efficiencies for the Company.

Variant is headquartered in Midtown Atlanta’s vibrant tech corridor and is actively hiring for both professional driver and specializedtechnology anddata-driven office roles. To learn more about Variant, including current open roles, visit drivevariant.com.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.

Variant is a business unit of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: USX). Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors, and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers, and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit drivevariant.com and usxpress.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210817005164r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005164/en/

