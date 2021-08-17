Tego Cyber Appoints Leading Cybersecurity Executive, Chris White, As Chief Information Security Officer

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announces it has appointed renowned cybersecurity industry expert and senior industry executive, Mr. Chris White, as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Tego Cyber. In this new role, Mr. White will be responsible for overseeing cyber security operations, cyber intelligence, data loss and fraud prevention, assisting with development of application, overseeing beta testing, developing additional security architecture, overseeing program rollout, governance and documentation.

Chris White brings decades of experience in cybersecurity and has served as an advisor to the Board of Directors since April 2021. Over his career, Chris has created, delivered, trained, and operated cyber services inside of the U.S. DoD, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Healthcare, Media/Entertainment and Hospitality verticals. Most recently, he was the Deputy CISO / Director of Global Security Operations for Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). His career began in 1989 with the United States Air Force SIGINT (Signals Intelligence) forces, serving for 10 years. Over the next 15 years, he supported the U.S. Armed Forces at defense contractor General Dynamics AIS, specializing in cybersecurity. He then worked 4 years building Ernst & Young's Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) offering, acting as CTO, and responsible for providing security services to 500,000 endpoints. He holds a master's degree in Systems Engineering, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Network Engineering from Regis University.

Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber, commented, "Our team is very excited to welcome Chris as our new Chief Information Security Officer. He has already made tremendous contributions as an advisor to our board. He brings an impressive track record of leadership and success, having held senior security roles within leading global enterprises such as the Interpublic Group of Companies and Ernst & Young. Having served internally with these organizations, he brings unique insight and experience in terms of our target customers' needs and expectations. Moreover, Chris's longstanding experience and connections in the cybersecurity field will be invaluable as we begin preparations for our full commercial launch. We plan to aggressively target both Fortune 500 companies and other global enterprises immediately following completion of our ongoing pilot program, which is progressing extremely well."

Mr. White stated, "It's not often that you can help shape a company's security journey from inception, but I have witnessed firsthand the rapid progress of Tego as an advisor to the board and now look forward to contributing my experience and skills directly as CISO. Before taking on this role, I served internally with a number of leading global enterprises, and truly believe that the Tego Threat Intelligence Platform addresses a huge unmet need in the market. Specifically, the TTIP adds significant value to the organization by reducing the time from when our clients receive a cybersecurity alert, to coming to a decision on a course of action, and to taking that course of action. It's a challenge that I'm confident Tego understands and has the ability to overcome, bringing positive impact and value to the community."

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB, "the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the TTIP will integrate with the widely accepted SPLUNK platform to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the SPLUNK architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the TTIP for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

