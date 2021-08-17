WHSI Acquires Cutting Edge Backend-as-a-Service (Baas) Enterprise Software Dealer Platform; Integrating the Company's New iHelp Max(TM) on the Management & Automation Platform

Intends to Give Dealers & Distributors an Industry-Wide Competitive Advantage in the Growing Shift to a "Home Healthcare Hub"

The Platform Is A Cloud-Hosted Back-End Automation Service Consisting Of Numerous Intuitive Methods For Accepting Data Transmission From Personal Safety And Medical Devices ("PS/M") And Retransmitting This Data To Subscribers, Monitoring Centers, Healthcare Providers, Front-End Portal/User Interfaces, And API Controllers

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI) (Wearable Health Solutions or the Company), creator of the MediPendant® and the iHelp™ personal medical alarm devices, develops and manufactures innovative personal medical alarm technologies and markets its solutions directly to its international distribution network of independent dealers, today announced that it has acquired the assets of mHealthCentral.com and its technology, including the mHealth Central Cloud Management and Automation platform or BAAS technology dealer portal for use in its next generation iHelp MAX™ cellular and telehealth-ready mobile medical device.

Harrysen Mittler, the Chairman & CEO of Wearable Health Solutions Inc. said, "We have acquired the foremost platform for our dealers, users, and caregivers to experience the integration and deploying of modern enterprise applications for mobile, web and IoT in the personal safety and medical devices markets. With that, we intend a user friendly, intuitive, and seamless platform for monitoring and managing their medical device needs, including tracking, fall detection, medication reminders, and more. In addition to acquiring all of the technology, the founder and designer of the dealer portal, Mr. Anthony Chetta, will stay on as Chief Technology Advisor for the Company. Mr. Chetta's technical expertise will ensure a smooth integration for the iHelp MAX™, into the mHealth Central Cloud Management and Automation platform."

The platform is a cloud-hosted service consisting of methods and automation tasks for accepting data transmission from personal safety and medical devices ("PS/M") and storing, reformatting, and retransmitting this data to subscribers, monitoring centers, healthcare providers, front-end portal/user interfaces, and API controllers.

The front-end portal interface provides a user-friendly management and monitoring platform for all of the integrations listed below, coupled with PS/M device fulfillment, tracking, controlling, and remote reprogramming, along with portal user administration and role/privilege assignment, internal activity/audit trails, ordering and invoicing, support portal integration, and any other customizations needed based on solution requirements.

Back-end automation and integration with third-party providers and services include:

SMS, email, and smartphone messaging app push notifications for PS/M event/activity/location alerts and subscriber communication with PS/M devices (with locale specific SMS numbers where available);

Programmatic voice dialing and routing (with locale specific voice numbers where available);

Integration with SIM card providers for management (activation, suspension, and usage monitoring) of airtime;

Flexible signal relay and reformatting for alarm, activity and health event data to central stations and healthcare providers based on unique communication and transmission protocol, whether via API calls or data transmission to TCP/IP or other types of receivers;

Integration with customer CRM for account details and user activity;

Integration with billing systems for device/equipment ordering and recurring billing;

API endpoints can be exposed for data access and controlling feature-sets in third party environments.

The iHelp MAX™ device will be telehealth-ready, and along with the mHealth Central Cloud Management and Automation platform, should be able to plug into multiple devices to enable remote monitoring, data collection, and threshold settings of essential vital signs, including blood pressure, oxygen levels, glucose, temperature, and more, in real-time and with historical values via Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi technology.WHSI is looking at several wearable technologies(body-mounted sensors that monitor and transmit biological data for healthcare purposes) to partner with on this endeavor.We anticipate the launch of the iHelp MAX™ in early 2022."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Wearable Health Solutions:

The Company is a leader in the rapidly growing mobile medical alarm and eHealth sector. We provide state-of-the-art wearable healthcare products, tracking services, and turn-key solutions that enable us to offer products that are innovative, easy to use, and cost effective. Our services are designed and marketed primarily to an international network of independent dealers who sell the solutions to consumers, hospitals, and providers in the healthcare and home security markets. Through our culture, our drive, and the expertise of each individual employee, we are positioned to build shareholder value by setting high standards in service, reliability, and safety in our rapidly growing industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as 'continue,' 'will,' 'may,' 'could,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'expected,' 'plans,' 'intend,' 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'potential,' and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Wearable Health Solutions and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Wearable Health Solutions ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Wearable Health Solutions ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its solutions; (iii) Wearable Health Solutions ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Wearable Health Solutions ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Wearable Health Solutions business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Wearable Health Solutions business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Wearable Health Solutions business; (x) Wearable Health Solutions ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent quarterly report on filed by Wearable Health Solutions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wearable Health Solutions anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Wearable Health Solutions assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Wearable Health Solutions Inc.

2300 Yonge St. Suite 1600

Toronto, ON M4P1E4

Canada

www.WearableHealthSolutions.com

855-226-4827

[email protected]

