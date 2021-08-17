Now Selling: New Homes at Stunning Planned Community in Porter, TX

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced that new homes are now selling at Woodridge Forest, a premier 332-acre planned community in Porter, TX—boasting exceptional amenities like a resort-style pool, stocked fishing ponds and community trails. Starting from the high $200s and with homes available for fall move-in, Woodridge Forest features 77 homesites, offering a versatile selection of single-family homes from the builder's popular Lonestar and Liberty collections. Homebuyers will also appreciate quick access to outdoor recreation, Highway 59 and I-69, downtown Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport and more.

Learn more and explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/WoodridgeForestTX.

"With resort-style amenities and an exceptional location, Woodridge Forest is such an exciting development to be a part of," said Chris Chew, Houston Division President. "Homebuyers who act now can enjoy limited-time savings and a fall move-in date."

MORE ABOUT WOODRIDGE FOREST:

Single-family homes from the high $200s

Versatile selection of eight single- and two-story floor plans

77 homesites available

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages, up to 3,075 square feet

Granite kitchen countertops, home automation package, valet entry and more included

Community access to the 75-mile Kingwood Service Association (KSA) trail system

Location:

I-69 and Northpark Drive

Porter, TX 77339

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 713.222.7000.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and 30 markets across the U.S., offering title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-selling-new-homes-at-stunning-planned-community-in-porter-tx-301357082.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.