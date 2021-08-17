Now Selling: New Homes at Stunning Planned Community in Porter, TX

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Now Selling: New Homes at Stunning Planned Community in Porter, TX

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Single-family homes at Woodridge Forest from Century Communities, available for fall move-in!

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2021

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced that new homes are now selling at Woodridge Forest, a premier 332-acre planned community in Porter, TX—boasting exceptional amenities like a resort-style pool, stocked fishing ponds and community trails. Starting from the high $200s and with homes available for fall move-in, Woodridge Forest features 77 homesites, offering a versatile selection of single-family homes from the builder's popular Lonestar and Liberty collections. Homebuyers will also appreciate quick access to outdoor recreation, Highway 59 and I-69, downtown Houston, George Bush Intercontinental Airport and more.

Woodridge_Forest.jpg

Learn more and explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/WoodridgeForestTX.

"With resort-style amenities and an exceptional location, Woodridge Forest is such an exciting development to be a part of," said Chris Chew, Houston Division President. "Homebuyers who act now can enjoy limited-time savings and a fall move-in date."

MORE ABOUT WOODRIDGE FOREST:

  • Single-family homes from the high $200s
  • Versatile selection of eight single- and two-story floor plans
  • 77 homesites available
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages, up to 3,075 square feet
  • Granite kitchen countertops, home automation package, valet entry and more included
  • Community access to the 75-mile Kingwood Service Association (KSA) trail system

Location:
I-69 and Northpark Drive
Porter, TX 77339

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 713.222.7000.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and 30 markets across the U.S., offering title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Woodridge_Rec_center.jpg

Century_Communities_PURPLE_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA70930&sd=2021-08-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-selling-new-homes-at-stunning-planned-community-in-porter-tx-301357082.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA70930&Transmission_Id=202108171144PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA70930&DateId=20210817
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment