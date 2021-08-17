Tabula Rasa HealthCare Expands MedWise® Technology Offerings to Key Markets

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Expands MedWise® Technology Offerings to Key Markets

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, announced several new agreements to bolster traditional Medication Therapy Management (MTM) programs with TRHC's MedWise® technology. TRHC's EMTM helps healthcare providers and insurers to better predict which patients are at risk for multi-drug interactions, reducing adverse drug events (ADEs), lowering costs and improving patient outcomes.

Tabula_Rasa_HealthCare_Logo.jpg

Through these agreements the combined MTM / EMTM program will be used to enhance a national Medication MTM program and a regional Blue's traditional Medicare MTM program.

Medication problems resulting from dangerous drug interactions are a major cause of hospitalization and death in the U.S. TRHC's proprietary MedWise® technology assesses the combined risk of a patient's medications, incorporating pharmacogenomics, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics to identify the potential for multi-drug interactions.

Applying TRHC's propriety MedWise technology to traditional MTM programs will permit providers and insurers to more accurately target patients who may be at high risk for ADEs, reducing costs and improving patient care. These patients can then receive Medication Safety Reviews™, which will further illuminate multi-drug interactions and offer interventions to enhance medication safety.

"Research has clearly demonstrated the ability of our MedWise technology to identify individuals at higher risk of ADEs," said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. "By targeting these patients for comprehensive medication reviews, we can help physicians make safer prescribing choices, fostering better outcomes."

Peer-reviewed, published studies have found that a lower MedWise Risk Score™, correlated with fewer ADEs, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations; lower medical costs; and a decreased risk of premature death.

To learn more about TRHC and its offerings, visit us online here.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY78031&sd=2021-08-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tabula-rasa-healthcare-expands-medwise-technology-offerings-to-key-markets-301357099.html

SOURCE Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY78031&Transmission_Id=202108171157PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY78031&DateId=20210817
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment