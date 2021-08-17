Third Bench CEO Letter to Shareholders

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Third Bench CEO Letter to Shareholders

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:NECA), CEO David Fair is pleased to address all shareholders on the progress, outlook and overall vision for the Company including name to be changed to "Third Bench", revenue growth by 2022, reviewing PCAOB firms for audits and uplisting to a larger exchange.image.png

Third Bench was formed in 2019, with a goal of consolidating fragmented sectors of the construction industry to become a leading national provider of cabinetry and related products.

Since our initial strategic acquisition of an Albuquerque-based millwork, we have acquired two additional targets in the cabinetry sector with complementary countertops operations throughout the Southwestern United States.

Since the 2008 financial crisis, the United States has had a long-term delay in the new home and commercial construction. Our initial strategy was driven by economic indicators that key markets have been experiencing long-term historical lows of housing inventory. While the COVID-19 virus did have a short-term negative impact on our operations, the virus has exposed the nationwide housing inventory crisis which has spurred an unpreceded construction demand across markets where Third Bench operates, which includes Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. All economic indicators support long-term demand in Third Bench markets for cabinetry, countertops, and millwork.

Our strategy is to acquire and grow complementary acquisitions with a specific focus on the residential sector in high-growth regions throughout the Southwestern and Southern United States. We believe that this industry is suitable for consolidation as many high-quality businesses have owners who are at retirement age with limited exit opportunities. We plan to make several additional acquisitions over the next several years.

We are currently pursuing several strong acquisitions targets that will be highly accretive to Third Bench and drastically increase our revenue. Each target we pursue provides us with an opportunity to reduce expenses by centralizing existing functions, cross-sell our products into a new market, and/or provides Third Bench with a new product to be sold into our existing sales channels.

We believe with our current pipeline of acquisition targets and the robust housing market that Third Bench can achieve revenues north of $50 million by 2022 and become the dominant cabinet supplier in the Southwestern United States.

As part of our long-term strategy, we believe that there is an opportunity to further leverage technology throughout all levels of the organization. From design to production, we see an opportunity to improve the efficiency of production, increase design accuracy, and enhance the customer experience. In an industry that has been slow to adopt technology, we believe that this strategy can set Third Bench apart from our competitors.

In addition, we have placed a priority on consolidating our accounting functions at the corporate level to ensure that we can generate regular financial reporting in the near future. We are currently reviewing accounting and auditing firms to prepare Third Bench to become fully reporting and complete a PCAOB audit with the intention of eventually uplisting to a larger exchange.

About Third Bench Holdings, LLC
THIRD BENCH Holdings is a holding company for three subsidiary companies operating as an architectural millwork and dealers in the cabinetry, kitchen and bath areas. THIRD BENCH, through its subsidiary companies offer products in categories: Residential Cabinets and countertops and commercial millwork throughout the Western U.S. for customers from California to Texas. THIRD BENCH also provides installation services as a part of its vertical offering. The company provides its products and services through its architectural millwork and retail facilities, currently located in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, New Mexico and Tucson, Arizona. Third Bench employs over 140 people and had revenue in excess of $18.8 million in 2020. Third Bench is on a run rate of over $24.0 million for 2021 and is cash flow positive. These projections have been provided by management and do not include the additional acquisitions that are currently under review.

Third Bench Holdings
175 S. Main Street #1410
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
https://thirdbench.com/

About New America Energy Corp.
New America Energy Corp. (NECA) is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.

NECA Contact:
Jeffrey M. Canouse
770-235-6053
[email protected]
[email protected]
https://twitter.com/necaholdings

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipate' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: New America Energy Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660043/Third-Bench-CEO-Letter-to-Shareholders

img.ashx?id=660043

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment