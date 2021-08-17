Robert Half Mobile App Wins Gold Stevie® In 2021 International Business Awards®

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robert Half Mobile App was named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the 18th Annual International Business Awards. The app received the top honor for Mobile Sites and Apps in the Professional Services category.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Judges for the award praised the Robert Half app for its convenience, intuitive design and AI capabilities:

"Robert Half is a mobile app designed for job seekers. It uses AI to help build the profile and matches the candidate to the best jobs available. This is a great professional recruiting app; well thought out and simply designed. Well done!"

"This app makes finding a job faster and easier than ever before. There is seamless experience across all devices, Android and iOS. Navigation is intuitive. Focus is on user goals as well as customer personalization."

Since its launch in July 2019, the Robert Half Mobile App has helped professionals throughout the U.S. and Canada with their job search needs. Job seekers have applied to more than 600,000 open positions and received over 1 million job recommendations to date through the app.

"Users of the app can search for jobs, set alerts, view AI-powered job recommendations and apply for open positions in real time," said Colin Mooney, senior vice president and chief digital officer of Robert Half. "What's more, we can systematically market relevant open positions to candidates, while also strengthening our matching algorithms as users update their information within the tool.

"This recognition is a testament to the commitment our team has made to bring the absolute best digital experience to our job seekers," added Mooney. "We are so proud to be recognized for our achievements in this space."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract and permanent placement solutions, and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

