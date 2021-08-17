Engine Media's WinView Games Partners with Wrestling Legend Ric Flair to Create the Pre-Slam Livestream Party

Event will take place on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 7-8 PM ET

The Watch, Predict, Win Challenge will begin immediately after the Pre-Slam Livestream Party

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GAME)( TSXV:GAME, Financial), a gaming and next-generation media solutions company, today announced that wrestling legend Ric Flair has partnered with WinView Games, a wholly owned subsidiary of Engine, to host the inaugural Pre-Slam Livestream Party.

Ric was released from his commitments to the WWE on August 3, 2021 but still wanted to engage with his fans for the organization's big summer wrestling event. Through this unique partnership with WinView Games, Ric will take paying viewers on an insider's tour of his Tampa home, showing memorabilia, sharing stories, and introducing a few of his friends. Viewers will also have the chance to compete in Ric Flair trivia for $10,000 in cash prizes.

Ric Flair commented on the event, stating that, "I'm always looking for new ways to connect with my fans and keep it real. The Engine Media team has done a great job pulling this together and the WinView Games "Game Party" platform is a great tool for me to continue to grow my personal brand."

"Our focus is to provide celebrities with a monetizable platform to connect, engage, and compete with their fans. Partnering with celebrities such as Ric Flair to help us create authentic and unique experiences is critically important to our long-term plans," Engine Media Chief Executive Officer Lou Schwartz added. "We thank Ric for involving us in this project and look forward to continuing to work together in the future."

Register for this once-in-a-lifetime event at gameparty.tv. A portion of the $2.99 ticket price will be donated to the ALS Association. The ALS Association is the only national nonprofit organization fighting the disease on every front - supporting cutting-edge research, enhancing access to clinical care, and promoting better public policies.

After the Pre-Slam Livestream Party, Ric Flair will kick off the action going with the Watch, Predict, Win Challenge. WinView's proprietary technology will allow viewers to make predictions for match outcomes, specific match moments and wrestler actions. For the top players, there will be $1,000 in prizes awarded.

The Watch, Predict, Win Challenge will begin at 8 PM ET following the Pre-Slam Livestream Party with Ric Flair. There is no cost to play and the WinView app is available for iOS and Android mobile devices.

