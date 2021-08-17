TRON Group Announces Partnership with Legend 3D for Visual Effects Services and Education

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TRON Group Announces Partnership with Legend 3D for Visual Effects Services and Education

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / TRON Group Inc., a U.S. public holding company (OTC PINK:TGRP) announced today that, through its subsidiary Impression VFX Inc., has partnered with Legend 3D, Inc. to provide joint services to clients in visual effects and educational training.

Jacob Nguyen, President and CEO of TRON Group, said, "We are excited to partner with Legend, one of Hollywood's premier post-production studios. Legend is a full-featured creative studio, offering visual effects and stereo conversion to major Hollywood studios."

He continued, "Legend's role in the production of some of Hollywood's most popular and profitable films has made them an industry leader for over twenty years. Their work on films such as Marvel's Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Panther, Paramount's Gemini Man, and Warner Brothers' Detective Pikachu, has brought Legend to the forefront of visual effects. Impression is committed to growing the talent pool of visual effects artists with Legend."

Steve Griffith, CEO of Legend, added, "Legend is partnering with Impression to further develop the visual effects community through education, and to collaborate on projects that benefit under-served individuals and communities. This partnership will help Legend diversify our business and provide new opportunities."

About TRON Group Inc.

TRON Group Inc. is a holding company acquiring operating companies and assets in growing industries. The company's intent is to grow them by providing management and technical support under its public company umbrella.

About Legend 3D

Legend is a U.S.-based independent stereoscopic and visual effects company based in Los Angeles, CA. Founded in 2001, the company produces visual effects and 3D conversion for motion picture studios.

For further information:

TRON Group website: www.tron-group.com
Legend 3D website: www.legend3d.com
Contact: [email protected]
Phone: (310) 450-9100
Jacob Nguyen, CEO

Forward-Looking Statements:

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current facts and analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determined, and assumptions of management. Forward looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions or t hat events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. Actual results may differ materially from t hose currently anticipated due to a number of factors beyond the reasonable control of the Company. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include misinterpretation of data, t he Company's ability to raise financing for operations, breach by parties with whom we have contracted, and the possible inability to maintain qualified employees or consultants.

SOURCE: TRON Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660076/TRON-Group-Announces-Partnership-with-Legend-3D-for-Visual-Effects-Services-and-Education

img.ashx?id=660076

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment