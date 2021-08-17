Findit Features Members Global WholeHealth Partners, Classworx, and Johnny Wooten Who Benefit From Customized Marketing Campaigns on Findit

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Global WholeHealth Partners (OTC PINK:GWHP), ClassWorx™ (OTC PINK:CHNO) and Johnny Wooten.

Findit provides customized marketing campaigns and today we are highlighting three members who utilize Findit marketing services to accomplish their marketing goals and objectives online. Findit® offers a full suite of marketing services to each of these clients, from content creation to social sharing to video production and more to heighten their overall online presence, aiding them in reaching the audience that is looking for them throughout the web. These services help increase the number of organic search results in search engines, improving overall online exposure, helping to get their names in front of the people looking for them online.

Our first featured member is Global WholeHealth Partners. Global WholeHealth Partners is the leading provider of medical grade PPE supplies including thermometers, gloves and masks as well as rapid COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits. Thanks to their partnerships with key players in the industry, they are able to source these in demand products in large quantities. GWHP has made available for wholesale purchase their rapid COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits and PPE supplies at competitive price points. As two major vaccines are making their way to millions of Americans and people worldwide, GWHP Corp stands committed to sourcing and supplying these in demand products at competitive price points. Findit® provides Global Wholehealth Partners with content creation through Findit. The content created provides visitors with an insight into the full range of products Global Wholehealth Partners provides to businesses, sales reps and consumers. Get in touch with Global WholeHealth Partners today by calling 877-568-4947.

Follow Global WholeHealth Partners on Findit

findit.com/covid-19-diagnostic-tests

findit.com/ppe-mask-gloves-thermometers

Our second featured member, ClassWorx™, is the leading virtual instructor directory that helps connect instructors with students using existing video conferencing software. ClassWorx caters to a wide range of professors, instructors and coaches. Any instructor of nearly any skill can use ClassWorx to reach the students looking to learn these new skills or activities. Providers of personal instruction services can include: yoga, pilates, 'spin' classes, music and art lessons, athletic coaching, cooking lessons, educational classes such as learning a new language and more. These types of classes traditionally were done in person at physical locations, but as more and more people turn to remote learning from the home or office, Classworx™ helps connect instructors with students worldwide. Visit ClassWorx today to sign up as an instructor and post your schedule and connect with attendees. Offer your skills or lessons to attendees worldwide and share your passion with those interested.

Follow ClassWorx on Findit

findit.com/live-zoom-spin-class

findit.com/live-zoom-fitness-class

findit.com/live-zoom-cooking-class

Our final featured member is Johnny Wooten. Johnny Wooten is an auto detailing and car care products store that operates the website johnnywooten.com and is open to the public at their Winston Salem location. Individual car lovers, commercial auto spas and independent detailers can purchase high quality, competitively priced auto detailing products from Johnny Wooten in person or online to baby their car, truck or SUV. Johnny Wooten is committed to exceptional customer service and wants you to be happy with your purchase, offering hassle free returns and exchanges. Their products are perfect for commercial auto detailing shops, too. Findit has produced several videos for Johnny Wooten during their campaign to assist with improving their online presence. Videos are used in content created on Findit and the video in this release is one that was produced for Johnny Wooten.

Follow Johnny Wooten on Findit

findit.com/car-care-products

Claim your Name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month, and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have, and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

The videos embedded in this release were produced by Findit as part of the marketing campaigns provided to these companies.

Findit also welcomes individuals who are looking to post the content that they want seen and shared without censorship. Findit does not have algorithms in place that controls which posts show up and which posts do not and does not censor content unless it is of pornographic or terroristic nature or inciting violence.

Want to be a featured member on Findit? Get in touch with us at 404-443-3224 or email [email protected].

Download the Findit App today and let the world see what you have to say and share with them.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com® which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

