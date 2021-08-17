TPII Purchases 25 Kubota Engines for Cold Weather eTower

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. ( OTCPK:TPII, Financial), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending TriadPro eCell, is pleased to announce selection of the Kubota D722 diesel engine after significant engineering and supply chain review, for their innovative eTower product line and upcoming unannounced product launches. Based on initial interest from customers, Triad Pro Innovators has placed an initial order to purchase a maximum allowed initial 25 units and expects to place additional maximum allowed orders in the near future.

"After months of review, the product team has selected the Kubota D722 due to its proven performance history in cold weather and meeting our rigid efficiency standards meeting our goals of an 80% reduction in diesel consumption. Given our current order book, expected follow-on, and new orders, we placed an order for 25 units (current order limit) and expect to order a significant number more soon," Murray Goldenberg, CEO of Triad Pro Innovators. "The eTower is practically selling itself, due to its superior performance in cold weather and significant reduction in diesel usage and maintenance. We expect to expand our order in the near future to take into account large 2021 and 2022 orders."

The Kubato engine and Triad eCell combo will also form the basis for another product developed after discussions with end customers, such as Frontier Power Products. This product is expected to be announced soon.

Per Dataintelo's "Global Portable Lighting Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025," the global portable lighting industry is posed to grow from $2.331 billion in 2018 to $3.283 billion in 2025. The North American market makes up 33.1% of the global market. Triad Pro Innovators expects to capture a significant percentage of this market in the next 2-3 years through partners like Frontier Power Products.

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII):

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity .The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the Rapid-K Power Cells that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.

About Frontier Power Products

We are specialists in engines and power generation products. Since 1983 we have worked with customers in Western Canada and around the world to provide reliable and practical solutions to their power systems needs.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding TPII's plans, objectives, future opportunities for TPII's services and products, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding TPII's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond TPII's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; and, the uncertainties created by the ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus that was recently named by the World Health Organization as COVID-19. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with OTC Markets Group in satisfaction of the company's obligations as an alternative reporting company. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contac t:

[email protected]

SOURCE: Triad Pro Innovators, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/660118/TPII-Purchases-25-Kubota-Engines-for-Cold-Weather-eTower



