Ubs Oconnor Llc Buys , , , Sells , RealPage Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Ubs Oconnor Llc (Current Portfolio) buys , , , , People's United Financial Inc, sells , RealPage Inc, , , Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ubs Oconnor Llc. As of 2021Q2, Ubs Oconnor Llc owns 826 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UBS OCONNOR LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ubs+oconnor+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of UBS OCONNOR LLC
  1. (ALXN) - 4,428,122 shares, 16.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. (WORK) - 11,073,242 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. (PRAH) - 1,781,846 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. (NAV) - 2,030,345 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. People's United Financial Inc (PBCT) - 4,934,837 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10802.34%
New Purchase: (ALXN)

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.31%. The holding were 4,428,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (WORK)

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.83%. The holding were 11,073,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (PRAH)

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 1,781,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (NAV)

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $44.28. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 2,030,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,565,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp (FCAC)

Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.28 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,981,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 10802.34%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 4,934,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc by 90.32%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,425,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in CSX Corp by 116.10%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 709,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in Ingevity Corp by 261.92%. The purchase prices were between $70.45 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $80.31. The stock is now traded at around $81.320900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 185,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 50.54%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $42.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 696,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $359.448200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

Reduced: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Ubs Oconnor Llc reduced to a holding in MasTec Inc by 42.2%. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Ubs Oconnor Llc still held 96,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: The Chemours Co (CC)

Ubs Oconnor Llc reduced to a holding in The Chemours Co by 33.64%. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Ubs Oconnor Llc still held 421,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: TWC Tech Holdings II Corp (TWCT)

Ubs Oconnor Llc reduced to a holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp by 59.08%. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Ubs Oconnor Llc still held 327,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Ubs Oconnor Llc reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 25.93%. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Ubs Oconnor Llc still held 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: D8 Holdings Corp (DEH)

Ubs Oconnor Llc reduced to a holding in D8 Holdings Corp by 85.5%. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Ubs Oconnor Llc still held 72,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC)

Ubs Oconnor Llc reduced to a holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp by 44.78%. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Ubs Oconnor Llc still held 517,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of UBS OCONNOR LLC. Also check out:

1. UBS OCONNOR LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. UBS OCONNOR LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. UBS OCONNOR LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that UBS OCONNOR LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
