Ubs Oconnor Llc Buys , , , Sells , RealPage Inc,

- New Purchases: ALXN, WORK, PRAH, NAV, WRI, FCAC, AMYT, AFCG, INTC, PCG, SHAC, CRM, XOG, FBC, FCX, NHIC, CNC, NAAC, ASZ, TTWO, RMGB, CADE, FSRX, PDOT, EXPE, BLDR, PTC, FSLR, GGPI, TIOA, PSB, DMYI, COOL, IACC, GDX, URI, SKIL, VACQ, CCV, DHHC, TPGS, YTPG, NEE, PENN, SWBK, JWSM, RMGC, CENH, CVII, GSEV, FSNB, FVIV, STRE, CE, WLK, ROIC, TSLA, NGAC, SNII, TWNT, IPVA, IPVF, DMYQ, LGV, JUGGU, MDU, TNL, VAC, SBEA, SPKB, ACN, NXU, SLV, CVET, AZEK, LI, SPAQ, SPAQ, IPVI, BHC, NHI, NTR, SQM, BTAQ, PIAI, EQD, NMMC, PMVC, CONX, PTIC, SVFA, NOAC, PCPC, CBAH, IIII, CFIV, AKIC, LHC, VTIQ, VTIQ, POW, FCAX, PNTM, GNAC, MON, GMBT, GMII, SSAA, CSTA, CLRM, BLUA, HCNEU, TBCP, SDAC, JOFF, CPUH, ATMR, PMGM, SLAC, APGB, CCVI, PFDR, TWNI, ANAC, HIII, GIIX, LIII, DHCA, LOKM, ISOS, HERA, AURC, VPCC, WPCB, VPCB, ACQR, AGGR, CLAA, ESM, GTPB, GTPA, SCAQ, ROSS, RTPY, TETC, KAHC, AAQC, ACTD, VGII, LCA, LCA, CLBR.U, IWN, UDR, DFNS, NTST, CTAC, CRU, KLAQ, PRSR, FINM, IACB, ANZU, TBSA, FIS, TACA, CTAQ, PPGH, SWET, AEAC, MIT, CFV, GHAC, PRPC, ENNV, COIN, FORE, XPDI, SRNG, NDAC, DHBC, ATAQ, MBAC, FRXB, SBII, PLMI, FZT, BYTS, REVH, WALD, FMIV, DISA, AVB, LXP, ULTA, FAF, STAG, CLVT, CAS, SCOA, VEI, HCII, DTOC, LVRA, NGCA, MSDA, TRONU, LIN, TTE, NMG, LBRT, TWND, HAAC, PIPP, GPAC, ZWRK, GIG, SCLE, PSAG, FTCI, AUS, FRSG, ATHN, CPARU, LEGA, RKTA, FTVIU, SHW, NSA, MCMJ, LUXA, OCA, ALTU, VII, DUNE, IVAN, EPWR, EPHY, GSAQ, DLCA, ENVI, ENVI, SLCR, EUSG, JCIC, PV, DNZ, FSSI, EQHA, THMA, KRNL, GSQD, TWOA, TSIB, SCOB, LGAC, CFVI, FACA, SPGS, SLAM, COLI, GLBL, GLBL, MACQ, TSPQ, FTEV, OHPA, AMPI, HYAC, HYAC, RXRA, TRCA, WPCA, FRW, FTPA, FRON, PTOC, LCAA, CFFE, ORIAU, BGSX, GXII, SHQAU, OTECU, OSI.U, CRZN, DCRC, GACQU, LUV, HTA, PFSI, WOOF, GFX, VIEW, ITQ, CPTK, KURI, TCAC, ASPC, VELO, FTAA, EJFA, HUGS, LDHA, NGC, EGGF.U, LITTU, CDR, LEN, PSA, PMT, ZTO, HGV, MRNA, PHIC, BLTS, PACX, DCRN, PICC, ARTAU, NVSA, KCAC, KCAC, FACT, NSTD, NSTC, MACC, ATVC, BZ, S, S, BXMT, EPR, MGM, RWT, BNTX, CHFW, BTRS, RAAC, CHAA, VLATU, BRIVU, GFOR.U, MAQC, DIDI, PCH, RPT, LZ, ACMR, TCVA, SKYAU, DOCS, CFLT, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, DNAA,
- Added Positions: PBCT, HRTX, CSX, NGVT, NRG, FB, BP, TEL, NVR, WRK, JPM, FCPT, SBAC, MGP, MEOH, ELS, PDAC, BBL, CRK, ADC, AMT, PGRE, REXR, CPT, DRE, PLD, GM, ARE, STPC, GSKY, CLIM, V, PYPL, ARVL, SUI, ESS, UBER, INVH, KRC, AXTA, AMH, DOC, ALC, PLUG, EGP, TRNO, BKNG, OACB, RYAAY, IPOF, NGAB, COLD, KVSB, JBGS, BG, FMC, FR, PWR, NRZ, MAA, AZRE, PEAK, LSI, WH, RTPZ, RTP, ABR, LMACA, IACB.U, AGCB, PDM, BNL, ZM, MAT, IRT, EXR, HPP, NGL, CRC, RBLX, CHH, AGNC,
- Reduced Positions: MTZ, CC, DEH, TMUS, TWCT, ENPC, AAC, UAA, HZAC, MAR, SEAH, MAAC, GTYH, DLTR, SCPE, GSAH, EB, SVAC, CAP, CF, ATVI, CRHC, MRAC, PRPB, HIGA, HZON, GLPI, TLGA, STWO, LOKB, ROST, J, NSH, NSH, DIS, CHPM, SPNV, CTRE, DCRB, BOAC, AVAN, F, AONE, AAL, KAIR, GOOGL, SBRA, GNPK, ACII, CCAC, QFIN, JETS, VICI, RICE, RICE, JBLU, YAC, TREB, BSN, SNPR, KVSA, EL, PLTR, AHAC, LTC, FPAY,
- Sold Out: VAR, RP, FLIR, IPHI, FISV, CNI, NPA, XPO, FLT, DEN, FSRXU, CI, ASZ.U, PDOT.U, UNP, CARR, BSY, CCV.U, GMIIU, SRNGU, RMGCU, CTXS, AACQ, GWW, CVII.U, PPG, GDRX, CPUH.U, CHK, SLAC.U, GSEVU, FVIV.U, MIT.U, SNII.U, DMYQ.U, RAMP, RSG, XPEV, SBEAU, TPGY, ENNVU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, HIIIU, LIII.U, DSEY, DVN, IP, SVFAU, CFIVU, ATMR.U, LGACU, CCVI.U, PFDRU, GIIXU, FSNB.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, AUS.U, DHBCU, DHCAU, ISOS.U, HERAU, IPVIU, ACQRU, ESM.U, GTPAU, GTPBU, RTPYU, KAHC.U, ACTDU, LCAHU, LCAHU, EQIX, MIK, PSTH, SPFR, KURIU, CLAA.U, NEBC, CLII, NDACU, EA, AGCUU, NXU.U, LOKM.U, TSPQ.U, ATAQU, IPVA.U, IPVF.U, MBAC.U, FRXB.U, CCJ, UNH, NRACU, RXRAU, TWNT.U, DTOCU, LVRAU, TPR, EGOV, CME, EDTXU, EDTXU, AJAX, TSIBU, FACA.U, SLAMU, GLBLU, FRSGU, ETR, QELL, GNRC, GLEO, SCOBU, SPGS.U, BOAS.U, COLIU, OHPAU, AMPI.U, FTEV.U, HYACU, HYACU, ITHX, AMLP, BXP, PLX, WCN, TWO, FTAAU, VELOU, HUGS.U, EJFAU, NGC.U, NOVA, DCRNU, PICC.U, BDN, OHI, CRWD, BILL, SNOW, DBDR, FTCV, FWAA, NVSAU, FACT.U, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, LDHAU, MSDAU, NNN, CHPT, CHPT, FTOC, ATC, SGFY, REGI, UE, XM, FGNA, CHAA.U, DISAU, ICLN, ENDP, VER, LEGN, NAPA, ITRM,
For the details of UBS OCONNOR LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ubs+oconnor+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of UBS OCONNOR LLC
- (ALXN) - 4,428,122 shares, 16.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- (WORK) - 11,073,242 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- (PRAH) - 1,781,846 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
- (NAV) - 2,030,345 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- People's United Financial Inc (PBCT) - 4,934,837 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10802.34%
Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.31%. The holding were 4,428,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: (WORK)
Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.83%. The holding were 11,073,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: (PRAH)
Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 1,781,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: (NAV)
Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $44.28. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 2,030,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)
Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,565,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp (FCAC)
Ubs Oconnor Llc initiated holding in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.28 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,981,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in People's United Financial Inc by 10802.34%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $16.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 4,934,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)
Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc by 90.32%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,425,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in CSX Corp by 116.10%. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 709,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ingevity Corp (NGVT)
Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in Ingevity Corp by 261.92%. The purchase prices were between $70.45 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $80.31. The stock is now traded at around $81.320900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 185,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 50.54%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $42.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 696,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Ubs Oconnor Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $359.448200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Ubs Oconnor Llc sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.Reduced: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
Ubs Oconnor Llc reduced to a holding in MasTec Inc by 42.2%. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Ubs Oconnor Llc still held 96,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: The Chemours Co (CC)
Ubs Oconnor Llc reduced to a holding in The Chemours Co by 33.64%. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Ubs Oconnor Llc still held 421,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: TWC Tech Holdings II Corp (TWCT)
Ubs Oconnor Llc reduced to a holding in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp by 59.08%. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Ubs Oconnor Llc still held 327,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Ubs Oconnor Llc reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 25.93%. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Ubs Oconnor Llc still held 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: D8 Holdings Corp (DEH)
Ubs Oconnor Llc reduced to a holding in D8 Holdings Corp by 85.5%. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Ubs Oconnor Llc still held 72,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC)
Ubs Oconnor Llc reduced to a holding in Executive Network Partnering Corp by 44.78%. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Ubs Oconnor Llc still held 517,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.
