American Beacon Advisors, Inc. Buys XP Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Yandex NV, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

- New Purchases: XP, VIPS, YNDX,
- Added Positions: TSM, BIDU, BABA, NTES, JD, HDB, MELI, INFY, VALE,
- Sold Out: EDU,
These are the top 5 holdings of American Beacon Advisors, Inc.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 3,558 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.87%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,757 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.84%
- NetEase Inc (NTES) - 3,407 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.56%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 244 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.11%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,819 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.74%
American Beacon Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.67 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.24. The stock is now traded at around $44.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.71%. The holding were 7,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
American Beacon Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.1%. The holding were 15,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Yandex NV (YNDX)
American Beacon Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $69.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 3,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
American Beacon Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 64.87%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $111.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 3,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
American Beacon Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 74.74%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $141.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 1,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
American Beacon Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 62.84%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $174.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 1,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NetEase Inc (NTES)
American Beacon Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 60.56%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $119.07, with an estimated average price of $110.08. The stock is now traded at around $83.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 3,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
American Beacon Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 64.20%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 4,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
American Beacon Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 58.05%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $76.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 4,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
American Beacon Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.
