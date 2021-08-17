American Beacon Advisors, Inc. Buys XP Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Yandex NV, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. Buys XP Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Yandex NV, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ft. Worth, TX, based Investment company American Beacon Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys XP Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Yandex NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Baidu Inc, sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Beacon Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, American Beacon Advisors, Inc. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of American Beacon Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+beacon+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of American Beacon Advisors, Inc.
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 3,558 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.87%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,757 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.84%
  3. NetEase Inc (NTES) - 3,407 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.56%
  4. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 244 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.11%
  5. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,819 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.74%
New Purchase: XP Inc (XP)

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.67 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.24. The stock is now traded at around $44.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.71%. The holding were 7,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.1%. The holding were 15,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Yandex NV (YNDX)

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $69.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.74%. The holding were 3,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 64.87%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $111.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 3,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 74.74%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $141.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 1,819 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 62.84%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $174.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 1,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NetEase Inc (NTES)

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 60.56%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $119.07, with an estimated average price of $110.08. The stock is now traded at around $83.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 3,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 64.20%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 4,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 58.05%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $76.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 4,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of American Beacon Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. American Beacon Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. American Beacon Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. American Beacon Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that American Beacon Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider