Copperleaf Capital, LLC Buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: SCHJ, FALN, SCHI, LIT, ARKK, XSOE, RBLX, SPLB,

SCHJ, FALN, SCHI, LIT, ARKK, XSOE, RBLX, SPLB, Added Positions: MBB, UBER, USHY, LYFT, ENB, IGIB, IGSB, EMB, IJJ, SBUX,

MBB, UBER, USHY, LYFT, ENB, IGIB, IGSB, EMB, IJJ, SBUX, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, VCSH, IQV, FB, AMZN, XOM, MSFT, ANTM, SPIB, USMV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF, Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Copperleaf Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Copperleaf Capital, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 302,625 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) - 133,209 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 48,587 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 46,845 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,830 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.75 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 133,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $29.81, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.945100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 134,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.94 and $52.39, with an estimated average price of $51.7. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 56,513 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.01 and $72.46, with an estimated average price of $64.24. The stock is now traded at around $79.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 22,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $114.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 11,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Copperleaf Capital, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 36,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.