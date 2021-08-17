Logo
Curiosity Stream's First-Ever Original Feature Film HEVAL Set For World Premiere September 23rd

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Curiosity+Stream (NASDAQ: CURI) today announced that its first-ever feature-length original film, HEVAL, will premiere on September 23rd on the streaming service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005744/en/

Heval_KeyArt_Curiosity_Stream.jpg

Original documentary film HEVAL premieres on Curiosity Stream September 23rd. (Photo: Business Wire)

The feature-length documentary, produced by Jupiter Entertainment, explores the gripping real-life story of British-born actor Michael Enright, who abandoned his Hollywood career to volunteer for the fight against ISIS in Syria. Some thought he was a selfless hero battling America’s most insidious enemy; others saw him as a hot-tempered narcissist, staging a publicity stunt to further his career. But when his service ended, neither the UK nor the US welcomed him back.

Enright and his complex story captured international attention when several media reports, including an in-depth profile in The+Washington+Post by Manuel Roig-Franzia, confirmed his participation in the Syrian conflict.

Through incisive interviews with the actor, his supporters, his detractors, and top-tier foreign affairs experts – and featuring the actor’s own jaw-dropping, never-before-seen helmet-cam video of deadly battles with and interrogations of ISIS fighters – HEVAL gives viewers unprecedented access into a war against evil and one man’s controversial role in it.

HEVAL exploresthe incredibly complex issues centered around the United States’ relationship with the Middle East and its allies by focusing on the fascinating story of one man,” said Rob Burk, Head of Original Content for Curiosity Stream. “Jupiter Entertainment has built an impressive track record in factual television, and we are thrilled to partner with them, once again, to tell his incredibly compelling story.”

Patrick Reardon, President of Jupiter, added: “Michael’s story is ripe with global politics, controversy, sacrifice, and unprecedented access into a war against evil. It’s the exact type of gripping and complex narrative we are exploring more of as we continue to prioritize premium documentaries.”

Today, Enright is struggling to negotiate his way back into his adopted homeland of the United States. Several prominent U.S. officials have come to his defense but global support is waning and Enright’s future is more uncertain than ever.

From Emmy Award-winner Adam R. Wood, HEVAL is produced by Jupiter Entertainment and Sky Studios for Curiosity Stream. For Jupiter Entertainment, executive producers are Patrick Reardon, Harrison Land and Dave Madison, as well as Craig Rosebraugh, Matthew Einstein and Adam R. Wood, who also serves as director. Rob Burk, Head of Original Content, serves as executive producer for Curiosity Stream.

​​About Curiosity Stream

Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, Curiosity Stream is a leading global factual streaming service and media company. Curiosity Stream’s documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, Curiosity Stream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. Curiosity Stream is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Sony PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, T-Mobile, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, Tata Sky, MultiChoice, StarHub, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko and other global distribution partners and platforms. For more information, visit+CuriosityStream.com.

About Jupiter Entertainment

Jupiter Entertainment, a Sky Studios company, has built an unrivaled track record of producing successful, highly formatted series and delivering outstanding ratings and strong renewals. With offices in New York and Knoxville, the company’s current projects total over 250 hours of programming for nearly a dozen networks and platforms, including hit true crime franchises like Snapped (Oxygen), In Pursuit with John Walsh (ID), Southern Gothic (ID), Homicide Hunter (ID) and Killer Couples (Oxygen) as well as premium feature documentaries Broken Harts and First To The Top of The World for discovery+ and premium docuseries HEVAL and 4th and Forever for Curiosity Stream. In the last year alone, Jupiter produced 19 series, specials and pilots for 10 networks, struck a first-look co-production partnership with Oliver Hudson’s newly formed Bronco Productions and partnered with All Def to adapt the company’s vast ancillary library of content, intellectual property and social-media channels into long-form entertainment.

