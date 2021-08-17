KARE 11 Awarded National Edward R. Murrow Award for Breaking News Coverage

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

KARE 11 Awarded National Edward R. Murrow Award for Breaking News Coverage

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, August 17, KARE 11 was awarded two National Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence. One for Breaking News Coverage and one for Video Excellence. The prestigious honors, given annually by The Radio Television Digital News Association, recognize exceptional work by radio, television and online news organizations.

The award for Excellence in Breaking News Coverage in a Large Market honored “Minneapolis Unrest” coverage that focused on the outpouring of rage, devastation and destruction following George Floyd’s public murder while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers. This award recognized the work of the entire KARE 11 News team. Anchors Julie Nelson and Randy Shaver led extended coverage on-air on the night of May 29, as KARE 11 crews reported live on the scene while several businesses were lit on fire following a metro-wide curfew.

“This was one of the most important stories we’ve ever covered in Minneapolis and St. Paul, and it reverberated around the globe,” said KARE 11 News Director Stacey Nogy. “We are humbled and honored by this award and the recognition of the work.”

Watch KARE 11’s award-winning Breaking News Coverage entry below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0N_uMPueOOk

The award for Video Excellence for a Large Market honored “Holly & Greenie,” a story about the unique friendship formed between a Minnesota woman and a sunfish. This charming feature story was part of Huppert’s long-running “Land of 10,000 Stories” series on KARE 11. This award recognized the work of the celebrated KARE 11 duo of Reporter Boyd Huppert and Photojournalist/Director of Photography Chad Nelson. This award marks Huppert’s twenty-first and Nelson’s third National Murrow Award wins.

Watch the story here:
https://www.kare11.com/article/news/local/land-of-10000-stories/woman-forms-five-year-friendship-with-a-sunfish-in-minnesota-lake/89-3eeb162a-4a84-4b8a-8af8-726d47c0600c

“From Breaking News to Feature Reporting, KARE 11 continues to demonstrate its commitment to excellence in journalism,” said KARE 11 President and General Manager Bill Dallman. “Congratulations to our honorees and to all of the Murrow winners who are making a difference.”

KARE is the only TV station in the Twin Cities market to be selected as a National Murrow winner in any category/In this category.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

Awards will be handed out on Oct. 27 at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala in New York City.

About KARE 11
KARE 11 is a national award-winning leader in local news and information that serves greater Minneapolis-St. Paul and western Wisconsin on television, online and on mobile platforms. KARE 11 is an NBC Affiliate, owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSC: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 64 television stations in 51 markets.

For Media Inquiries, contact:
Bill Dallman
KARE 11 President & General Manager
P: 763-797-7254

Janeen Vogelaar
KARE 11 Director of Marketing
P: 763-797-7270

For Sales Inquiries, contact:
Joanie Kraus
KARE 11 Director of Sales
P: 763-797-7289

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2e8f15e-a6cc-4a5d-8134-be9a80793917

ti?nf=ODMxMDcyNSM0MzYyOTg5IzIwODMzMDI=
KARE-11.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment