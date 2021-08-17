KARE 11 Awarded National Edward R. Murrow Award for Breaking News Coverage

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, August 17, KARE 11 was awarded two National Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence. One for Breaking News Coverage and one for Video Excellence. The prestigious honors, given annually by The Radio Television Digital News Association, recognize exceptional work by radio, television and online news organizations.



The award for Excellence in Breaking News Coverage in a Large Market honored “Minneapolis Unrest” coverage that focused on the outpouring of rage, devastation and destruction following George Floyd’s public murder while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers. This award recognized the work of the entire KARE 11 News team. Anchors Julie Nelson and Randy Shaver led extended coverage on-air on the night of May 29, as KARE 11 crews reported live on the scene while several businesses were lit on fire following a metro-wide curfew.

“This was one of the most important stories we’ve ever covered in Minneapolis and St. Paul, and it reverberated around the globe,” said KARE 11 News Director Stacey Nogy. “We are humbled and honored by this award and the recognition of the work.”

Watch KARE 11’s award-winning Breaking News Coverage entry below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0N_uMPueOOk

The award for Video Excellence for a Large Market honored “Holly & Greenie,” a story about the unique friendship formed between a Minnesota woman and a sunfish. This charming feature story was part of Huppert’s long-running “Land of 10,000 Stories” series on KARE 11. This award recognized the work of the celebrated KARE 11 duo of Reporter Boyd Huppert and Photojournalist/Director of Photography Chad Nelson. This award marks Huppert’s twenty-first and Nelson’s third National Murrow Award wins.

Watch the story here:

https://www.kare11.com/article/news/local/land-of-10000-stories/woman-forms-five-year-friendship-with-a-sunfish-in-minnesota-lake/89-3eeb162a-4a84-4b8a-8af8-726d47c0600c

“From Breaking News to Feature Reporting, KARE 11 continues to demonstrate its commitment to excellence in journalism,” said KARE 11 President and General Manager Bill Dallman. “Congratulations to our honorees and to all of the Murrow winners who are making a difference.”

KARE is the only TV station in the Twin Cities market to be selected as a National Murrow winner in any category/In this category.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

Awards will be handed out on Oct. 27 at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala in New York City.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2e8f15e-a6cc-4a5d-8134-be9a80793917