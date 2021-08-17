The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (ATIP) f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (FVAC) Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that (a) purchased ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (“ATI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ATIP) f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (“FVAC”) securities between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (b) held FVAC Class A common stock as of May 24, 2021 and were eligible to vote at FVAC’s June 15, 2021 special meeting. ATI investors have until October 15, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

ATI is an outpatient physical therapy company. It owns and operates nearly 900 physical therapy clinics across 25 states.

On June 17, 2021, ATI became public via a business combination with FVAC (“Business Combination”).

On July 26, 2021, before the market opened, ATI reported its financial results for second quarter 2021, the period in which the Business Combination was completed. Among other things, ATI reported that “the acceleration of attrition among [its] therapists in the second quarter and continuing into the third quarter, combined with the intensifying competition for clinicians in the labor market, prevented us from being able to meet the demand we have and increased our labor costs.” Though ATI was implementing certain remedial actions, the Company reduced its fiscal 2021 forecast due to the foregoing factors.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.62, or 43%, to close at $4.72 per share on July 26, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The share price continued to decline the next trading session by as much as 19%. As a result, FVAC investors who could have voted against the Business Combination and redeemed their shares at $10.00 per share suffered a loss of $5.28 per share.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) that ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) that, as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.

If you purchased ATI securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 15, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased ATI securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005372/en/