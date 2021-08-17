Clubhouse Media Group Secures Unique Partnerships and Accelerates Brand Marketing Deals

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("Clubhouse Media"), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast, global social media reach, announces significant growth in the number and quality of brand marketing partnerships it has established with leading consumer, technology and sports brands.

"Since our founding in 2020, Clubhouse Media Group has worked to develop partnerships with leading global brands. Through our unique agreements, brands gain access to our network of 500 million followers," said Amir Ben-Yohanan, Chief Executive Officer of Clubhouse Media Group.

This year Clubhouse Media Group's social media influencers have engaged in numerous noteworthy social media brand marketing campaigns. Select brands partnerships include:

, the longest-running racing school in , which has trained over 350,000 drivers in the past 45 years. YSL Beauty®, a L'Oréal Luxe international cosmetic brand with a deep heritage.

Quay, a global celebrity-favorite brand known for iconic high-fashion and limited-edition eyewear.

Depop, a peer-to-peer social shopping app and wholly-owned subsidiary of Etsy.

"Brand partnerships are a win-win for the company and our social media influencers. The campaigns are central to our corporate growth and deliver an important benefit to our team of influencers, enabling them to monetize their digital brands by partnering with leading brands across the globe," Ben-Yohanan added.

Clubhouse Media Group plans to continue expanding its brand partnership team with new hirings and new consulting partnerships.

About Clubhouse Media

Clubhouse Media Group represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. Collectively, Clubhouse Media Group reaches more than 500 million followers. Clubhouse Media Group offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

