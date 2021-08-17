Lumen mitigates 14% more DDoS attacks in Q2 than in Q1

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lumen mitigates 14% more DDoS attacks in Q2 than in Q1

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Potential attack surface is growing as criminals look to disrupt, profit off DDoS and Ransom DDoS attacks

PR Newswire

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2021

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The second quarter of 2021 was particularly active for cybercriminals, and many high-profile events dominated the headlines. To help businesses, government, clients and the industry better understand the security landscape, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today released its quarterly Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) report for Q2 2021.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/85243516-lumen-quarterly-ddos-report-q2-2021/

DDoSInfographic_1629138312031-HR.jpg

"We are witnessing a rise in ransom DDoS attacks, where cybercriminals threaten to execute a DDoS attack unless a ransom is paid," said Mike Benjamin, Lumen vice president of security and Black Lotus Labs. "The threat actors aren't just looking to disrupt – they are frequently running criminal campaigns looking to make a profit. Some businesses are purely digital, and that makes them more vulnerable, because when the potential attack surface increases, this also increases the opportunity for threat actors. The best defense is a DDoS mitigation service that stops these attacks before they happen."

Key Findings from the Lumen 2Q 2021 DDoS Report:

IoT Botnets By the Numbers
22 ….. Percentage increase in unique C2s tracked across Gafgyt and Mirai
11 ….. Average increase in Gafgyt lifespan (in days)
18 ….. Average increase in Mirai lifespan (in days)
431 ….. The most C2s hosted in a single country (U.S.)
131 ….. The most C2s issuing commands from a single country (U.S.)
173 ….. Percentage increase in the number of botnets hosted in Brazil

DDoS Attack Trends By the Numbers
14 ….. Percentage increase in attacks mitigated in Q2 over Q1
419 ….. Largest attack by bandwidth (Gbps)
132 ….. Largest attack by packet rate (Mpps)
10 ….. Longest attack we mitigated for an individual customer (in days)
38 ….. Percent of all DDoS mitigations that were multi-vector

The security team at Lumen analyzed intelligence from Black Lotus Labs – the company's threat research arm – and attack trends from the Lumen DDoS Mitigation Service platform. The Lumen platform integrates countermeasures directly into the company's extensive and deeply peered global network.

To learn more about Lumen's methodology and the detailed data used to create this report, please see the full Lumen Quarterly DDoS Report for 2Q 2021.

Additional Resources:

About Lumen Technologies:
Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks.

###

Lumen_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ76703&sd=2021-08-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumen-mitigates-14-more-ddos-attacks-in-q2-than-in-q1-301357137.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ76703&Transmission_Id=202108171238PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ76703&DateId=20210817
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment