Night Owl Capital Management, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Sells RingCentral Inc, Workday Inc, Okta Inc

- New Purchases: GOOGL,
- Added Positions: FB, ZM,
- Reduced Positions: OKTA, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: RNG, WDAY, AYX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Night Owl Capital Management, LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,223 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 187,895 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 31,551 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 96,860 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- Visa Inc (V) - 147,196 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
Night Owl Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2724.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 170 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Night Owl Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Night Owl Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Night Owl Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81.Reduced: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Night Owl Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Okta Inc by 43.94%. The sale prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $227.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.17%. Night Owl Capital Management, LLC still held 61,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Night Owl Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 48.64%. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $287.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Night Owl Capital Management, LLC still held 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
