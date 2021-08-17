Night Owl Capital Management, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Sells RingCentral Inc, Workday Inc, Okta Inc

New Purchases: GOOGL,

GOOGL, Added Positions: FB, ZM,

FB, ZM, Reduced Positions: OKTA, BRK.B,

OKTA, BRK.B, Sold Out: RNG, WDAY, AYX,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, sells RingCentral Inc, Workday Inc, Okta Inc, Alteryx Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Night Owl Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Night Owl Capital Management, LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $507 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Night Owl Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/night+owl+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 15,223 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 187,895 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 31,551 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 96,860 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Visa Inc (V) - 147,196 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2724.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $74.91 and $89.41, with an estimated average price of $81.81.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Okta Inc by 43.94%. The sale prices were between $210.72 and $285.35, with an estimated average price of $240.59. The stock is now traded at around $227.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.17%. Night Owl Capital Management, LLC still held 61,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Night Owl Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 48.64%. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $287.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Night Owl Capital Management, LLC still held 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.