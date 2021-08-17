Senator Investment Group LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, CME Group Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells Aon PLC, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase

- New Purchases: CME, MMC, LLY, NSC, HGV, WAB, RSG, STEM, MS, SOFI, SOFI, CNC, TRIP, OPCH, PPGHU, GFX, PRVA, BTRS, PACB, BARK, KPLT, SWBK, ALKT, LUXA, DCRN, CHPT, CHPT, GMII, YTPG, PAYO, ASZ, PFDR, SRNG, SCOB, INVZ, CPARU, HHLA, IS, ARBG, AUD, AUD, FWAC, GSAH, TCVA, CONX, NSTB,
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 850,000 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.30%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 85,000 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.78%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 1,110,000 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.28%
- Visa Inc (V) - 650,000 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 500,000 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $204.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 560,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $153.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 840,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $270.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $264.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.49 and $46.83, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $87.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 84.78%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3227.440900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 45.30%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $355.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $319.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 244.44%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5.Reduced: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Senator Investment Group LP reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 40%. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $421.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. Senator Investment Group LP still held 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)
Senator Investment Group LP reduced to a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $22.41. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Senator Investment Group LP still held 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Senator Investment Group LP reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 21.28%. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Senator Investment Group LP still held 1,110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Senator Investment Group LP reduced to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 37.5%. The sale prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Senator Investment Group LP still held 750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
