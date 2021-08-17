Logo
Senator Investment Group LP Buys Amazon.com Inc, CME Group Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells Aon PLC, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Senator Investment Group LP (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, CME Group Inc, Marsh & McLennan Inc, Facebook Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Aon PLC, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Senator Investment Group LP. As of 2021Q2, Senator Investment Group LP owns 118 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Senator Investment Group LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/senator+investment+group+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Senator Investment Group LP
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 850,000 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.30%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 85,000 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.78%
  3. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 1,110,000 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.28%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 650,000 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 500,000 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $204.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 560,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $153.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 840,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $270.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $264.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.49 and $46.83, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Senator Investment Group LP initiated holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $87.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 84.78%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3227.440900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 45.30%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $355.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $319.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 244.44%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Senator Investment Group LP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Senator Investment Group LP sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $68.38 and $74.86, with an estimated average price of $71.5.

Reduced: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Senator Investment Group LP reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 40%. The sale prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $421.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.62%. Senator Investment Group LP still held 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

Senator Investment Group LP reduced to a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $22.41. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Senator Investment Group LP still held 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Senator Investment Group LP reduced to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 21.28%. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Senator Investment Group LP still held 1,110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Senator Investment Group LP reduced to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 37.5%. The sale prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Senator Investment Group LP still held 750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



