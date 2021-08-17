Cadian Capital Management, Llc Buys Anaplan Inc, Etsy Inc, New York Times Co, Sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Zynga Inc, Facebook Inc

New Purchases: NYT, TCVA, ASZ, NSTD, GENI, NSTC, WPCA, TWOA, AUS, WPCB, NDAC, CRU, FINM, PAYO, ARRW, ACII, FSRX, KAHC, KRNL, LMACA, SVFC, SVFB, FTAAU,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Anaplan Inc, Etsy Inc, New York Times Co, Uber Technologies Inc, Spotify Technology SA, sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Zynga Inc, Facebook Inc, Radware, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cadian Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cadian Capital Management, Llc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 737,896 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 1,320,154 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.79% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 4,461,947 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.00% Zendesk Inc (ZEN) - 1,504,415 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.66% Anaplan Inc (PLAN) - 3,135,434 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.14%

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in New York Times Co. The purchase prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 910,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in TCV Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 2,750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Northern Star Investment Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 788,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Northern Star Investment Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 58.14%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $58.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 3,135,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 90.45%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $190.140100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 418,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 4,461,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 82.08%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $206.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 291,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 44.61%. The purchase prices were between $82.78 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $92.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 1,321,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $114.34 and $141.92, with an estimated average price of $125.66.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97.

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $44.17 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $52.01.