Cadian Capital Management, Llc Buys Anaplan Inc, Etsy Inc, New York Times Co, Sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Zynga Inc, Facebook Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Cadian Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Anaplan Inc, Etsy Inc, New York Times Co, Uber Technologies Inc, Spotify Technology SA, sells Liberty Broadband Corp, Zynga Inc, Facebook Inc, Radware, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cadian Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cadian Capital Management, Llc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cadian+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 737,896 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  2. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 1,320,154 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.79%
  3. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 4,461,947 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.00%
  4. Zendesk Inc (ZEN) - 1,504,415 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.66%
  5. Anaplan Inc (PLAN) - 3,135,434 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.14%
New Purchase: New York Times Co (NYT)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in New York Times Co. The purchase prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 910,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TCV Acquisition Corp (TCVA)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in TCV Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 2,750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II (ASZ)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Northern Star Investment Corp IV (NSTD)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Northern Star Investment Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 788,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Northern Star Investment Corp III (NSTC)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Northern Star Investment Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 58.14%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $58.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 3,135,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 90.45%. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $190.140100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 418,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 4,461,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 82.08%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $206.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 291,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 44.61%. The purchase prices were between $82.78 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $92.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 1,321,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93.

Sold Out: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $114.34 and $141.92, with an estimated average price of $125.66.

Sold Out: Wayfair Inc (W)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54.

Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $214.35 and $247.56, with an estimated average price of $229.97.

Sold Out: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Cadian Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $44.17 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $52.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
