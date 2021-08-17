Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. Buys WW International Inc, Playtika Holding Corp, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Sells Silvergate Capital Corp, Qorvo Inc, Signature Bank

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. Buys WW International Inc, Playtika Holding Corp, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Sells Silvergate Capital Corp, Qorvo Inc, Signature Bank

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys WW International Inc, Playtika Holding Corp, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Genius Sports, Janus International Group, sells Silvergate Capital Corp, Qorvo Inc, Signature Bank, Outfront Media Inc, Flagstar Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q2, Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. owns 98 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RIMA SENVEST MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rima+senvest+management%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RIMA SENVEST MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
  1. eBay Inc (EBAY) - 5,874,545 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
  2. Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) - 8,205,346 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89%
  3. Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 4,149,385 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50%
  4. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) - 971,737 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.55%
  5. Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) - 2,797,333 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
New Purchase: WW International Inc (WW)

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in WW International Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $40.77, with an estimated average price of $34.27. The stock is now traded at around $21.998700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 2,617,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 2,740,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $260.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 205,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 2,799,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Janus International Group Inc. (JBI)

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc.. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 3,045,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Janus International Group Inc. (JBI)

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc.. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 3,045,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc by 78.09%. The purchase prices were between $35.51 and $49.32, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $41.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,747,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $37.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,935,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 308.37%. The purchase prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $153.242000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 234,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $126.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 866,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,408,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,408,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53.

Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36.

Sold Out: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $21.83 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.51.

Sold Out: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $42.03 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.21.

Sold Out: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.98 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $17.11.

Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of RIMA SENVEST MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. RIMA SENVEST MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. RIMA SENVEST MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. RIMA SENVEST MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RIMA SENVEST MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider