Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. Buys WW International Inc, Playtika Holding Corp, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Sells Silvergate Capital Corp, Qorvo Inc, Signature Bank

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WW International Inc, Playtika Holding Corp, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Genius Sports, Janus International Group, sells Silvergate Capital Corp, Qorvo Inc, Signature Bank, Outfront Media Inc, Flagstar Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q2, Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. owns 98 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

eBay Inc (EBAY) - 5,874,545 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40% Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) - 8,205,346 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89% Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 4,149,385 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50% Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) - 971,737 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.55% Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) - 2,797,333 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in WW International Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $40.77, with an estimated average price of $34.27. The stock is now traded at around $21.998700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 2,617,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 2,740,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $260.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 205,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 2,799,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc.. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 3,045,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc by 78.09%. The purchase prices were between $35.51 and $49.32, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $41.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,747,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $37.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,935,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 308.37%. The purchase prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $153.242000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 234,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $126.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 866,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,408,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53.

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36.

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $21.83 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.51.

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $42.03 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.21.

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.98 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $17.11.

Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.