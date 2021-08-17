Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. Buys WW International Inc, Playtika Holding Corp, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Sells Silvergate Capital Corp, Qorvo Inc, Signature Bank

- New Purchases: WW, PLTK, SEDG, GENI, JBI, JBI, MAPS, BTRS, CRTO, AEVA, JOFF, SWKS, SPKB, DTOC, YPF, TBIO, AFCG, JOFFU, IACB, LGV, GHVI, DMYQ, PLBY, SKIN, SCPE, ASRT,
- Added Positions: ACLS, MGM, AMAT, CYBR, CGNT, CGNT, QDEL, CPRI, PLNT, TSEM, CIEN, VRNT, EBAY, FTDR, VAC, RDWR, QMCO, DSPG, VRA, FWONK, MUFG, VIAC, AONE, IRCP, LASR, ESNT, CERS, FWONA, GRPN, DMRC, RSVA, IMAX,
- Reduced Positions: SI, SWCH, HGV, MSI, BBD, IMMR, RDN, MSFT, PETQ, EVGN, SIEN, ALLT,
- Sold Out: QRVO, SBNY, OUT, FBC, SSPK, DMYD, UNFI, PBI, NUAN, PFE, DTOCU, PAM, ENDP, SENS, IACB.U, AACQ, DMYQ.U, STPC,
- eBay Inc (EBAY) - 5,874,545 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) - 8,205,346 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89%
- Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 4,149,385 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.50%
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) - 971,737 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.55%
- Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) - 2,797,333 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in WW International Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $40.77, with an estimated average price of $34.27. The stock is now traded at around $21.998700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 2,617,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)
Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 2,740,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98. The stock is now traded at around $260.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 205,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)
Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 2,799,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Janus International Group Inc. (JBI)
Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc.. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 3,045,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)
Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc by 78.09%. The purchase prices were between $35.51 and $49.32, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $41.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 1,747,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in MGM Resorts International by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31. The stock is now traded at around $37.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,935,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)
Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd by 308.37%. The purchase prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $153.242000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 234,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $126.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 866,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,408,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53.Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36.Sold Out: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $21.83 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.51.Sold Out: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)
Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $42.03 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.21.Sold Out: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)
Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.98 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $17.11.Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)
Rima Senvest Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.
